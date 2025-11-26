Bills QB Allen upbeat in dismissing questions about soreness, despite padded right throwing elbow

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Josh Allen dismissed any suggestion of being sore, even while explaining the reason for the…

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Josh Allen dismissed any suggestion of being sore, even while explaining the reason for the pad taped to the back of the Bills quarterback’s forearm that extended to above his right throwing elbow.

“A little road rash,” Allen said after practice on Wednesday. “It just tries to soften if I get hit or a little blow, that’s all it is. Just got hit in the funny bone on that last drive.”

Allen was referring to a 23-19 loss at Houston on Thursday, an outing in which he was relentlessly harassed by a Texans defense that hit him 12 times and sacked him a career-high eight times. At one point, the quarterback writhed in pain on the turf, his left shoulder numb after being tackled from behind by linebacker Will Anderson.

“All good. Yeah, we’re ready to roll,” he said as Buffalo (7-4) returned from an extended break and travels to play Pittsburgh (6-5) on Sunday.

Questions, however, remain over the team’s general health, and especially the status of Allen’s two top protectors.

Starting left tackle Dion Dawkins is in the concussion protocol and uncertain to play. Coach Sean McDermott said Dawkins was evaluated for a concussion and cleared to return during the game before experiencing symptoms a day later.

Right tackle Spencer Brown, meanwhile, is unlikely to play after hurting his right shoulder.

Backup Ryan Van Demark would be a candidate to fill in for Dawkins, while rookie sixth-round pick Chase Lundt would replace Brown. Buffalo’s offensive line has been durable this season, with Brown the only starter to miss one game.

While Allen (right elbow) was listed as a full participant, Dawkins and Brown did not practice.

McDermott expressed concern about the number of hits Allen has taken this season. He already has been sacked 28 times, double his total from all of last year.

“If we want to win or give ourselves a chance to win, we have to be better there,” McDermott said.

Allen expressed confidence in Buffalo’s backup linemen should they need to fill in. And he has no intention of changing a rugged style of play that leaves him open to getting hit while scrambling or taking off and running.

“Ultimately, I’m trying to do whatever I can to help this team win football games,” Allen said. “But understanding, again, trying not to take the hits is the utmost important thing and just being smart in that aspect.”

He was also quick to take the blame for Buffalo’s offensive inconsistencies that have contributed to the team losing four of seven games.

“Stop turning the ball over and that’s on me,” said Allen, who’s had two-turnover outings in each of his past three starts and is 2-4 this season when committing a giveaway.

Allen was otherwise in an upbeat mood, and eager to point out why it’s called the funny bone. “Because it’s connected to the humerus,” he said.

He’s also coming off a weekend in which the former Wyoming player had a chance to refresh by making a trip to Laramie for the Cowboys’ game against Nevada. Allen was joined by his wife, actor Hailee Steinfeld, and his parents for a ceremony in which Wyoming retired his No. 17 jersey.

“Yeah, it wasn’t about the game. It wasn’t what we had just done,” Allen said, referring to the loss to Houston. “It was more about a celebration of what’s been done at University of Wyoming and get to see a lot of my old teammates. It was great to see them and catch up … and some relationships that I still cherish to this day.”

NOTES: A day after signing 12th-year receiver Brandin Cooks, the Bills made room on their roster by releasing receiver Elijah Moore.

