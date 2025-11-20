Bills place Mecole Hardman on IR and elevate fellow WR Gabe Davis for game at Texans

HOUSTON (AP) — The Bills placed Mecole Hardman on injured reserve prior to their game at Houston on Thursday, after…

HOUSTON (AP) — The Bills placed Mecole Hardman on injured reserve prior to their game at Houston on Thursday, after the newly signed receiver hurt his calf in his Buffalo debut last weekend.

Hardman had a 61-yard kickoff return but lost a fumble on a punt return in Sunday’s 44-32 win over Tampa Bay. On offense, he did not catch the lone pass thrown his way.

Hardman will now miss a minimum of four games.

The seventh-year player and three-time Super Bowl winner with the Kansas City Chiefs had just signed with the Bills a week earlier in a bid by the team to add depth at receiver.

The Bills also elevated receiver Gabe Davis and tight end Keleki Latu from the practice squad for the game against the Texans.

Davis had three catches for 40 yards against Tampa Bay in his first game with Buffalo since re-signing with the team in September. He played his first four seasons in Buffalo and spent last year with Jacksonville before a season-ending knee injury in November.

