Bills D-line coach Marcus West discharged from hospital after experiencing medical issue in Miami

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Bills defensive line coach Marcus West has been discharged from the hospital after experiencing an undisclosed issue following Buffalo’s loss at Miami.

Coach Sean McDermott provided the update on Monday. McDermott didn’t go into detail as to what happened after the 30-13 loss to the Dolphins on Sunday.

“He’s in a good spot, and I’m glad to hear that,” McDermott said, noting West was out of the hospital but still in South Florida.

Defensive coordinator Bobby Babich said West is in good spirits after speaking to his assistant by phone.

The 41-year-old West is in his fourth season in Buffalo. He joined the Bills after spending 14 years at the college ranks, including serving as Charlotte’s assistant head coach/co-defensive coordinator from 2019-21.

West was a defensive lineman at Memphis. He spent a brief stint on the Indianapolis Colts practice squad in 2006, and appeared in five games with the CFL Hamilton Tiger-Cats in 2007.

