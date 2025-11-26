Bears travel to Philadelphia to take on Eagles on Friday in a matchup of division leaders

Chicago (8-3) at Philadelphia (8-3) Friday, 3 p.m., EST, Amazon Prime. BetMGM NFL Odds: Eagles by 7. Against the Spread:…

Chicago (8-3) at Philadelphia (8-3)

Friday, 3 p.m., EST, Amazon Prime.

BetMGM NFL Odds: Eagles by 7.

Against the Spread: Bears 7-4; Eagles 7-4.

Series record: Bears lead 28-14-1.

Last meeting: Eagles defeated the Bears 25-20 on Dec. 18, 2022, in Chicago.

Bears offense: overall (6), rush (2), pass (12), scoring (8).

Bears defense: overall (27), rush (28), pass (21), scoring (27).

Eagles offense: overall (24), rush (21), pass (23), scoring (17).

Eagles defense: overall (20), rush (19), pass (22), scoring (8).

Turnover differential: Bears plus-16; Eagles plus-6.

Bears players to watch

WRs Rome Odunze and D.J. Moore. Chicago’s starting duo has combined for 1,138 yards receiving and nine touchdowns, helping the Bears’ reputation as a big-play offense. Chicago has 87 plays this season with runs of 10-plus yards or passes of 20-plus yards, the most in the NFL.

Eagles player to watch

WR A.J. Brown. Since voicing his displeasure with his role in the offense following Philadelphia’s 10-7 win over Green Bay on Nov. 10, Brown has 159 yards receiving in two games. The three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver was targeted 10 times in Sunday’s 24-21 loss at Dallas, catching eight passes for 110 yards and a score.

Key matchup

Chicago secondary vs. Eagles QB Jalen Hurts. Bears defensive backs Kevin Byard and Nahshon Wright each have five interceptions, helping Chicago to an NFL-best 24 takeaways, including 16 interceptions. Chicago has capitalized with 73 points off its takeaways, but it will be facing one of the league’s stingiest quarterbacks. Hurts leads the league with a 25-to-3 touchdown-to-interception ratio.

Key injuries

Bears: LB Ruben Hyppolite II (shoulder), CB Tyrique Stevenson (hip) and DL Dominique Robinson (concussion protocol) all exited Sunday’s game against Pittsburgh.

Eagles: RT Lane Johnson (foot) and S Andrew Mukuba (ankle) are out. … S Reed Blankenship (hamstring) left Sunday’s game against Dallas, but is expected to play against Chicago. … CB Adoree’ Jackson (concussion protocol) would have practiced Tuesday if the Eagles held a regular session rather than a walkthrough.

Series notes

The Eagles have won six in a row overall in the series, but are 9-13-1 against the Bears in Philadelphia, including playoffs.

Stats and stuff

The Bears have won four in a row, lead the NFC North and would be the No. 3 seed in the NFC if the playoffs started today. … Chicago is playing its first regular-season game on a Friday since 1966. … Caleb Williams threw for 239 yards and three touchdowns in Chicago’s win over the Steelers. He connected with eight receivers, led by Moore’s five catches for 64 yards and a pair of touchdowns. … Williams ranks 27th in completion percentage at 59.2%. He has thrown for 2,568 yards and 16 TDs and run for 293 yards and three TDs. … RBs D’Andre Swift and rookie Kyle Monangai have combined for 1,110 yards rushing and eight TDs. … The Bears lead the NFL with a plus-16 turnover differential. … Montez Sweat tops the club with 7 1/2 sacks after having two against the Steelers last week. … Former Eagles safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson has three sacks for Chicago. … The NFC East-leading and defending Super Bowl champion Eagles would be the No. 2 seed in the NFC if the playoffs started this week. … Philadelphia led the Cowboys 21-0 with 11:32 left in the first half, but didn’t score another point, losing 24-21. … RB Saquon Barkley had 22 yards rushing on 10 carries against Dallas, upping his season total to 684 yards. He finished with 2,005 yards rushing last season. … Philadelphia committed 14 penalties for 96 yards against the Cowboys. … Hurts has combined for 2,582 yards and 25 touchdowns through the air and on the ground. … The Eagles are 14-1 in their last 15 home games and are tied with Kansas City for the second-best home winning percentage since 2022, with their .833 mark just behind Buffalo’s .838 home win rate. … Philadelphia is 11-0 against NFC North teams under Nick Sirianni. … DeVonta Smith leads the Eagles with 754 yards receiving and made a stellar 41-yard grab against the Cowboys. … DT Moro Ojomo has a team-leading four sacks. … LB Zack Baun leads the club with 88 tackles.

Fantasy tip

Philadelphia’s Dallas Goedert is tied for the lead among NFL tight ends with seven touchdown catches. Goedert could be a target of Hurts in the red zone, where Philadelphia leads the league with a 77.8% TD conversion rate.

