Bears still planning on cornerbacks Jaylon Johnson and Kyler Gordon returning this season

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears still plan to have cornerbacks Jaylon Johnson and Kyler Gordon return from their injuries this season, coach Ben Johnson said Wednesday.

He’s just not sure when they’ll be back in uniform.

“We should be able to get them back at some point at the end of the season here,” Johnson said. “But kind of to-be-determined on when those clocks will start ticking here.”

A two-time Pro Bowler, Jaylon Johnson missed training camp, the preseason and the season opener because of a groin injury. He then injured a different part of the groin in a Week 2 loss at Detroit and had surgery to repair that region.

“He’s excited about where he is right now and he’s hopeful he’ll be able to be out on the practice field here in the near future,” the coach said.

Gordon, who signed a three-year, $40 million extension in April, has been sidelined since Week 7 because of a groin injury. He also missed the first four games because of a hamstring injury.

Chicago signed C.J. Gardner-Johnson two weeks ago. He has three sacks in two games.

The Bears (6-3) go for their seventh win in eight games when they visit Minnesota on Sunday. They lost to the Vikings at Soldier Field in the season opener.

