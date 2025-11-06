Bears look to avoid letdown against Giants after pulling out wild win against Bengals

New York Giants (2-7) at Chicago (5-3) Sunday, 1 p.m. EST, FOX. BetMGM line: Bears by 4 1/2. Against the…

New York Giants (2-7) at Chicago (5-3)

Sunday, 1 p.m. EST, FOX.

BetMGM line: Bears by 4 1/2.

Against the spread: Giants 4-5; Bears 5-3.

Series record: Bears lead 36-25-2.

Last meeting: Giants beat Bears 20-12 in East Rutherford, N.J., on Oct. 2, 2022.

Last week: Giants lost to San Francisco 34-24; Bears won at Cincinnati 47-42.

Giants offense: overall (18), rush (14), pass (19), scoring (22).

Giants defense: overall (29), rush (31), pass (24), scoring (29).

Bears offense: overall (4), rush (2), pass (10), scoring (6).

Bears defense: overall (26), rush (25), pass (25), scoring (26).

Turnover differential: Giants minus-3; Bears plus-13.

Giants player to watch

Edge rusher Brian Burns leads the NFL with 11 sacks and has been one of the few bright spots this season. Burns does it all, with two forced fumbles and five pass breakups along with all the pressure he puts on opposing quarterbacks. If Burns gets double-teamed, it opens the door for defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence, whose production has dipped, as well as Kayvon Thibodeaux and rookie Abdul Carter.

Bears player to watch

QB Caleb Williams. The second-year pro delivered a milestone performance for a QB against Cincinnati, capping it with a 58-yard touchdown pass to rookie TE Colston Loveland with 17 seconds remaining. Williams not only threw for 280 yards and three touchdowns while running for 53 yards, he became the first quarterback in nearly 82 years with multiple receptions in a game. He caught two passes for 22 yards and a TD.

Key matchup

Bears running backs vs. New York’s defensive line. After dominating Cincinnati for 283 yards rushing, the Bears will once again face one of the league’s worst run defenses. Rookie Kyle Monangai had a breakout game against the Bengals with veteran D’Andre Swift (groin) sidelined, running for 176 yards on 26 attempts. The Giants allowed 159 yards rushing against San Francisco, after giving up 276 a week earlier in a loss to defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia.

Key injuries

Giants: CB Cor’Dale Flott is expected to be back after missing the 49ers game because of concussion protocol. … CB Paulson Adebo’s status is uncertain because of a knee injury that sidelined him the past two weeks. … Two starting offensive linemen are in danger of not playing: C John Michael Schmitz (shin) and RT Jermaine Eluemunor (pectoral).

Bears: RB D’Andre Swift (groin) returned to practice Wednesday on a limited basis after missing last week’s game. … TE Cole Kmet (concussion) practiced on a limited basis on Wednesday after leaving the Cincinnati game. … WRs DJ Moore (hip/groin) and Rome Odunze (ankle/heel) were part of a lengthy injury report, as were S Kevin Byard (back/ankle) and LB T.J. Edwards (hand/hamstring).

Series notes

New York had dropped three straight against Chicago prior to the win at MetLife Stadium three years ago. … The Bears have won four straight against the Giants at Soldier Field since a loss in 2007.

Stats and stuff

Giants QB Jaxson Dart is the first rookie in NFL history to have four consecutive games with a passing TD and a rushing TD. … RB Devin Singletary rushed for 43 yards last week as he got the majority of the carries out of the backfield after rookie Cam Skattebo’s injury. Tyrone Tracy had just five for 18 yards. … WR Wan’Dale Robinson led the team with nine catches against San Francisco. … TE Theo Johnson has New York’s most TD catches with five. … The Giants have allowed 33 or more points in each of their past three games, all losses. … DL Rakeem Nunez-Roches has sacks in back-to-back games. … Burns is two sacks away from setting a career high. … The Bears are going for their sixth win in seven games. … Chicago has matched its win total from last season after finishing 5-12 a year ago. … Chicago leads the NFL in takeaways (19), interceptions (13) and turnover differential. … The Bears had 576 yards and gave up 495 last week. … Chicago acquired DL Joe Tryon-Shoyinka from Cleveland prior to Tuesday’s trade deadline, to help make up for the loss of DE Dayo Odeyingbo to a season-ending Achilles tendon injury. The Bears are tied for 21st in the NFL with 17 sacks. … Loveland, the No. 10 overall pick out of Michigan, is coming off his best game with six catches for 118 yards and two TDs. … Byard and LB Tremaine Edmunds are tied for the league with Jacksonville’s Devin Lloyd with four interceptions.

Fantasy tip

The Bears’ ball-carriers could be in for another big game going against a team that isn’t stopping the run. While Monangai came up huge against Cincinnati, Swift was on a bit of a roll before being held out last week because of a lingering groin injury. He ran for a combined 232 yards and a touchdown in wins over Washington and New Orleans before being held to 45 yards in a loss at Baltimore in Week 8.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.