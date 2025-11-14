Bears CB Jaylon Johnson returns to practice as team opens window to activate him from IR

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Chicago Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson returned to practice Friday when the team opened a 21-day…

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Chicago Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson returned to practice Friday when the team opened a 21-day evaluation window to activate him from injured reserve or lose him for the remainder of the season.

The two-time Pro Bowler has played in only one game this season because of a groin injury and will likely need a few weeks to increase his activities before suiting up. The Bears (6-3) are at Minnesota on Sunday and then have back-to-back games against division leaders Pittsburgh and Philadelphia before visiting Green Bay.

“He’s worked his tail off to get to this point,” coach Ben Johnson said. “And it’s on us as coaches to put him in a good spot here, going forward, to get him ready to compete here in the rest of the year.”

Jaylon Johnson missed training camp, the preseason and the season opener because of a groin injury. He then injured a different part of the groin in a Week 2 loss at Detroit and had surgery to repair that region.

“We trust our medical and we felt really good about him being healthy,” Ben Johnson said. “It happens sometimes. He wants to go out there, he wants to compete, he wants to win. We’ll be really smart with the information we have at hand in terms of putting him in a good spot and at the same time, helping our team.”

Johnson’s return would be a huge boost for a defense that has been hit hard by injuries, particularly at cornerback.

Terell Smith suffered a season-ending knee injury in the preseason. Kyler Gordon, who signed a three-year, $40 million extension in April, missed the first four games because of a hamstring injury and has been sidelined since Week 7 because of a groin injury. The Bears expect him to return from IR at some point.

Chicago gave the secondary a boost two weeks ago, signing C.J. Gardner-Johnson. He has three sacks in two games for the Bears.

