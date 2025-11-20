Baker Mayfield revitalized his career with the Rams. He gets to show it when the Bucs visit

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Baker Mayfield joined the Los Angeles Rams three years ago at an extremely low point for…

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Baker Mayfield joined the Los Angeles Rams three years ago at an extremely low point for both the quarterback and his new team.

By the time he left just five games later, Mayfield had been revitalized both on and off the field. The wonderful experience led him straight to his current successful tenure with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“It was pivotal in my career and in my journey,” Mayfield said. “It helped me find the fun in football again.”

Mayfield is eager to show Sean McVay exactly what he got from the Rams (8-2) when his Bucs (6-4) visit SoFi Stadium on Sunday night for a showdown between NFC division leaders.

Mayfield was claimed off waivers by the Rams in December 2022. Carolina had dropped the Heisman Trophy winner and former No. 1 pick after a dismal seven games with his second NFL team.

The Rams were in no better shape: They were deep in their only losing season of McVay’s nine-year career, wrapping up the worst title defense by a Super Bowl champion in NFL history with star quarterback Matthew Stafford out for the season.

Mayfield arrived on a Tuesday night, about 48 hours before the Rams hosted the Raiders. He crammed a big chunk of the Rams’ game plan and impressed McVay enough to get in the game on LA’s second series.

With the Rams trailing in the final two minutes, Mayfield led a cinematic 98-yard drive ending in a sensational touchdown pass to Van Jefferson with 10 seconds left.

Mayfield credits McVay, Rams offensive coordinator Liam Coen (now the Jaguars’ head coach) and quarterbacks coach Zac Robinson (now the Falcons’ offensive coordinator) for putting him in position to succeed. McVay said Mayfield is selling himself short.

“What he did was, he was himself,” McVay said. “I think when you look back on it, I don’t know that many people are surprised. It’s an impressive feat that’s a real testament to his competitiveness, but also his mental capacity to be able to handle and absorb so much information in a short amount of time.”

Mayfield coaxed the Rams’ injury-plagued roster to another victory on Christmas amid three road losses in which they were largely more competitive than expected in their 5-12 season.

The performance boosted Mayfield’s market as a free agent, and he signed a one-year deal with Tampa Bay that led to his current three-year, $100 million payday. The Bucs have won division titles and made playoff appearances in both of his first two seasons in town.

“They helped me out and helped me discover what offense I really want to play in,” Mayfield said. “And the responsibility that comes with that, in the accountability at the line of scrimmage and to check and get to the right plays. It was instrumental in my career, something I am forever grateful for, and it will be fun to go back and see some familiar faces.”

Mayfield made his initial return to SoFi last December and played well against the Chargers, throwing four touchdown passes in the Bucs’ 40-17 rout.

Rams-Bucs classic

The Rams’ most recent win over the Bucs was in January 2022 in a playoff thriller that sent Los Angeles to the NFC championship game. That 30-27 victory is remembered for Stafford’s spectacular connections with Cooper Kupp.

The duo hooked up on a 70-yard TD pass in the second quarter, followed by back-to-back completions of 20 yards and 44 yards in the final minute to set up the winning field goal as time expired.

Stafford can’t argue against the idea that the 44-yarder to Kupp in Tampa will be one of the most memorable throws of his 17-year career.

“I can put myself right back there in the moment, to be honest with you, and see what I saw in the moment,” Stafford said. “I recognized it as I caught the snap, and in a split-second realized that the best route versus that coverage is probably the one that never gets thrown. Coop had a great angle, and I put it into a spot and he made a great play.”

Big-play blues

The Buccaneers have allowed four touchdowns of 40-plus yards in the last two games, including three from 55 yards out or more. Their kickoff coverage teams are also giving up too many long returns, including three of 40-plus yards last week at Buffalo.

“We’re playing hard, then we have lapses here, lapses there, and we give up a play,” coach Todd Bowles said. “If we’re covering, we don’t get to the quarterback, and if we get to the quarterback, we’re not covering. The effort was there, but the playmaking was not.”

Reinforcements needed

The Rams had been largely healthy this season until they lost three starters this week. Safety Quentin Lake, right tackle Rob Havenstein and tight end Tyler Higbee all went on injured reserve, creating opportunities for the Bucs to test their backups.

Lake, the do-everything defensive back who frequently plays slot corner, will be replaced in several ways, perhaps partly by trade acquisition Roger McCreary. Warren McClendon is expected to make his fourth start of the season in Havenstein’s place, while the Rams already have three tight ends who are playing extensively this season: Davis Allen, Colby Parkinson and rookie Terrance Ferguson.

Shake and Bake

Mayfield was back on the move last week in Buffalo after three straight games with zero attempts rushing, scrambling for 39 yards on five carries.

Mayfield hadn’t taken off and run for a month after getting banged up, though he didn’t appear on the injury list. He’s averaging a career-high 7.3 yards per carry this season with 12 first downs on 14 third-down scrambles.

“Feeling better and then taking advantage of what’s there,” Mayfield said. “Some zone read stuff and some true scrambles on pass play designs.”

___

AP Pro Football Writer Rob Maaddi contributed.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.