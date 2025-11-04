Arizona’s Jacoby Brissett earns another start at QB after stellar play; Murray’s status unclear

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Jacoby Brissett’s excellent quarterback play has given the Arizona Cardinals’ season new life. The veteran backup…

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Jacoby Brissett’s excellent quarterback play has given the Arizona Cardinals’ season new life.

The veteran backup will get at least one more week to keep it going.

Coach Jonathan Gannon said Tuesday that Brissett will start against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday while franchise quarterback Kyler Murray continues to recover from a foot injury. Gannon didn’t rule Murray out for the Seahawks game, but said announcing a starter gives the team some clarity during preparation.

“Jacoby will start and Kyler will keep working on his health,” Gannon said. “I do like what the offense is doing right now. We’ve operated well.”

Brissett had a third straight good performance in Murray’s place on Monday night against the Dallas Cowboys, throwing for 261 yards and two touchdowns in an impressive 27-17 win that snapped a five-game losing streak.

Brissett’s excellence under center — combined with Murray’s lackluster play over the first five games — has created a bit of a quarterback controversy in the desert.

The Cardinals (3-5) are still harboring hopes for a run to the playoffs, and it sure looks as if Brissett would give them the best chance to make it happen.

Brissett brushed aside a question on Monday night asking if he should be the full-time starter, saying he doesn’t “get into that stuff” and just wants to perform well when called upon.

“The good teams in this league find ways to continue to get better,” Brissett added. “That is what we are doing at this point in the season, just trying to find ways to get better. You tweak things, you go back to your drawing board.”

The 32-year-old has completed 65.2% of his passes for 860 yards, six touchdowns and one interception over three games. He’s rapidly gaining chemistry with the team’s top receivers: Marvin Harrison Jr. caught a career-high seven passes for 96 yards and a touchdown against the Cowboys.

The Brissett-to-Harrison success helped blunt some sharp criticism levied by Harrison’s dad, Marvin Harrison Sr.

The Pro Football Hall of Famer was critical of Arizona’s offense in comments to ESPN in an article published on Monday before the game.

“Everyone has their own opinions,” Harrison Jr. said after his breakout performance. “That’s how he feels, not how I feel. I trust in all the guys. I know everyone works really hard.”

No matter what happens with the quarterback situation over the next few weeks, Murray’s long-term future with the franchise appears tenuous. The two-time Pro Bowl selection — who hasn’t spoken with reporters since his injury on Oct. 5 — is in the middle of a $230.5 million, five-year deal that runs through 2027 with a team option for 2028.

“He wants to be out there, he’s a competitor,” Gannon said. “I’ve talked to him today. He’s a good teammate and working to get healthy.”

What’s working

The team’s defense had a great all-around game against Dallas, signaling that the defense is improving during a vital part of the season. Veterans Josh Sweat and Calais Campbell have a combined 12 sacks through eight games while rookie Walter Nolen III added a sack in his NFL debut on Monday after missing the first seven games with a calf injury.

What needs help

Arizona’s passing game was fairly lopsided through the first several games, with tight end Trey McBride and Harrison receiving almost all of the targets. That’s changed a little in recent weeks with Brissett under center. Zay Jones, Michael Wilson and Elijah Higgins are getting more looks.

Stock up

RB Emari Demercado earned a bit of redemption on Monday night, running for 79 yards on 14 carries to lead the Cardinals’ rushing offense. It’s been roughly a month since Demercado had a costly blunder, dropping the football before crossing the goal line on a potential 72-yard touchdown run in a loss against the Titans. Demercado figures to be an important player moving forward with the team’s top two running backs — James Conner (foot) and Trey Benson (knee) — out with injuries.

Stock down

Murray’s fall from franchise quarterback to potential backup has been stunning to watch over the past month. The No. 1 overall pick in 2019 threw for 962 yards, six touchdowns and three interceptions over the first five games.

Injuries

CB Max Melton is in concussion protocol and LB Mack Wilson Sr. (ribs) left the Cowboys game late. LB BJ Ojulari (knee) is getting closer to his return after missing more than one full season. Conner is out for the season but Benson could return in the coming weeks, which would help in the backfield.

Key number

15-27 — That’s the record for Gannon midway through his third season with the Cardinals. Monday night’s win against the Cowboys was a stabilizing moment after a frustrating five-game losing streak. A strong finish might be needed for this coaching staff to earn a fourth year in charge.

Next steps

The Cardinals are on the road against the Seahawks on Sunday. After that, three of the next four games are at home, including two games against NFC West opponents.

