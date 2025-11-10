After weeks of QB drama in the desert, the Cardinals find out they have lots of other problems

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — If this was the beginning of the post-Kyler Murray era in the desert, it didn’t get…

The Arizona Cardinals got smoked by the Seattle Seahawks 44-22 on Sunday, losing for the ninth straight time against their NFC West opponent. The Cardinals (3-6) were never competitive, falling into a 35-0 hole by the middle of the second quarter before limping to the finish in an embarassing performance.

“Obviously, not our brand of ball today,” Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon said. “Got behind early versus a good team. It’s tough to dig yourself out, so not a lot of good from out of that game.”

It was a jarring 180 for the Cardinals just six days after their best game of the season — a 27-17 road win last Monday night over the Dallas Cowboys. There’s certainly no shame in losing to the Seahawks (7-2), who look like one of the best teams in the NFL, but the talent and execution gap between the two looked gigantic.

It was also a rough afternoon for veteran quarterback Jacoby Brissett, who lost two fumbles that were both returned for touchdowns. He finished 22 of 44 for 258 yards and two touchdowns, but most of that production came after the Seahawks had a sizable lead.

The 32-year-old journeyman is the team’s starter for the foreseeable future after Murray went on injured reserve last Wednesday because of a nagging foot injury. Brissett had played so well over the previous three games that it was an open question if Murray — a two-time Pro Bowl selection who signed a $230.5 million, five-year deal in 2022 — would start against the Seahawks even if he was healthy.

After Sunday’s debacle, the quarterback position is just one of many problems.

The Cardinals got beat up against the Seahawks with defensive linemen Darius Robinson (groin) and Walter Nolen III (knee), running back Bam Knight (ankle), receivers Zay Jones (Achilles) and Simi Fehoko (arm), safety Dadrion Taylor-Demerson (ankle) and right tackle Jonah Williams (shoulder) all leaving with injuries.

Given their health and position in the standings, it would take a minor miracle for the Cardinals to make the playoffs at this point. The conversation is quickly turning to the future.

Can Murray’s tenure with the Cardinals be salvaged? Is Gannon — now in his third year — the answer as the team’s leader in 2026? There’s probably plenty of drama in store for the next two months, even if previously high expectations have vanished.

“When that happens and the score looks like that, it falls on a head coach,” Gannon said. “It sucks for me to say that, because that’s where my mind goes. I didn’t do enough of what (was) needed to do throughout the week to get them ready to go.

“It stings. It’s the truth.”

What’s working

It’s faint praise, but the Cardinals did continue to show good effort even when the game was long decided.

“The only bright spot is that you know what kind of guys you have,” veteran defensive lineman Calais Campbell said. “A lot of guys were playing until the end, but I already knew that about our team. It wasn’t like it was new information. I’m just glad to see that. I know who my guys are.”

What needs help

The Cardinals are struggling to keep their quarterbacks — whether it’s Brissett or Murray — on their feet.

The Seahawks had five sacks and 10 quarterback hurries, affecting Brissett’s throws all afternoon.

“We just have to be better to give Jacoby his opportunities to shine,” left tackle Paris Johnson Jr. said.

Stock up

Tight end Trey McBride continues to have another outstanding season, catching nine passes for 127 yards and one touchdown.

Stock down

Arizona’s defense has been a bright spot for much of the season, but Seattle’s offense did pretty much anything it wanted. The Seahawks averaged 6.3 yards per play despite passing the ball just 12 times.

Injuries

The Cardinals are a beat-up bunch. Murray will miss at least the next three games on injured reserve. Gannon said Jones will go on IR and he is out for the season.

Key number

6 — McBride caught his sixth TD pass of the season against the Seahawks. That matches the total from his first three seasons combined.

Next steps

The Cardinals return home to face the 49ers on Sunday.

