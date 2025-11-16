Adam Mohammed rushes for career-high 3 touchdowns, Washington trounces Purdue 49-13

SEATTLE (AP) — No Jonah Coleman, no problem for Washington. Adam Mohammed scored a career-high three rushing touchdowns as Washington…

SEATTLE (AP) — No Jonah Coleman, no problem for Washington.

Adam Mohammed scored a career-high three rushing touchdowns as Washington beat Purdue 49-13 on Saturday night.

Washington (7-3, 4-3 Big Ten) bested its win total from last season, its first under second-year coach Jedd Fisch, with the victory while Purdue (2-9, 0-8) lost its ninth straight game.

“I thought Adam Mohammed stepped in beautifully as our starting back,” Fisch said. “Three touchdowns, which was awesome.”

Mohammed, a sophomore who entered the evening with two career touchdowns that both came this season before Big Ten play, got Washington on the scoreboard late in the first quarter with a 1-yard plunge. He again tumbled into the end zone from one yard out early in the second quarter, and added a 5-yard TD run just before halftime.

Mohammed was pressed into a more prominent role since star running back Coleman was injured during last week’s 13-10 loss to Wisconsin, and did not appear in Saturday’s contest despite dressing and participating in pregame warmups. Fisch expected Coleman to be available up until just before kickoff, but Mohammed was prepared to start since the beginning of the week.

“It’s for sure next-man up, for sure,” Mohammed said. “We just have the mindset that we’re going to go down to score every time.”

Redshirt freshman running back Jordan Washington also scored his first career touchdown when he raced up the sideline for a 68-yard score in the second quarter. The high school track star made one Purdue defender miss, and was off to the races from there.

“Fun,” Fisch said of the play with a smile. “He’s really, really fast, which was awesome.”

Purdue, which was held without any points in the first half for the second time this season, didn’t score until kicker Spencer Porath notched a 41-yard field goal midway through the third quarter.

Porath added another field goal, a 53-yarder, in the fourth quarter. Malachi Singleton threw a 9-yard touchdown pass to EJ Horton Jr., marking the only time Purdue reached the end zone in the game.

Washington’s Demond Williams Jr. threw for 257 yards, including a 61-yard touchdown pass to freshman wide receiver Audric Harris in the third quarter.

The Boilermakers mustered just 167 yards passing, marking five straight games a Purdue quarterback did not throw for at least 200 yards.

“Dominant,” said Washington linebacker Xe’ree Alexander of the defensive performance. “Three-and-out’s almost every drive, it’s amazing.”

Winning for Walters

Saturday marked Washington defensive coordinator Ryan Walters’ first opportunity to go against his former team. Walters was Purdue’s head coach in 2023 and 2024, going 5-19 across two seasons while losing his final 11 games.

The Huskies’ defensive coordinator has Brian Odom, the son of Purdue head coach Barry Odom, on his staff as Washington’s linebackers coach. Earlier in the week, Alexander hoped to help prove Purdue made a mistake with Walters.

Washington’s defense made good on those hopes in holding the Boilermakers to just 267 total yards of offense.

“Amazing. (Walters) won a game ball today, too, the way he led us to a victory, man,” Alexander said. “It was amazing, man. Played for (Brian) Odom, too.”

Raiden’s rough night

Washington wide receiver Raiden Vines-Bright left the game in an ambulance after taking a big hit. Fisch said postgame that Vines-Bright is fully mobile, awake and aware.

Vines-Bright, a freshman, absorbed the shot from Purdue defensive back Myles Slusher midway through the second quarter and fell to the turf after a 9-yard pickup. Vines-Bright lay motionless until an ambulance came onto the field, to which he was moved into via stretcher.

“It was a scary moment because it was right in front of us and you kind of saw the hit and then saw the reaction,” Fisch said. “But, I was able to get over there pretty quickly and see that he was talking and he looked at me. He was able to communicate, he was able to move.”

The takeaway

Purdue: The Boilermakers entered the contest among the Big Ten’s best at converting fourth downs, doing so at a 64.71% clip that ranked fifth in the conference. But Purdue was twice turned over on downs in the first quarter, and the Huskies scored touchdowns on each of their ensuing drives after taking over possession.

Washington: The Huskies made do without leading receiver Denzel Boston, who was held out with an ankle injury. Even without Boston, who entered the contest with the fifth-most receiving yards (730) in the Big Ten, Williams completed 84% of his passes.

Up next

Purdue: Hosts Indiana on Nov. 28.

Washington: At UCLA on Saturday.

