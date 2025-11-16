Abdul Carter benched for Giants’ first defensive series on what Mike Kafka called a coach’s decision

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Mike Kafka’s debut as interim coach of the New York Giants started with him disciplining…

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Mike Kafka’s debut as interim coach of the New York Giants started with him disciplining Abdul Carter by benching the rookie pass rusher for the first defensive series.

Kafka called it a coach’s decision and declined to reveal what caused the punishment.

“It was my decision,” Kafka said after a 27-20 loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. “We’ll keep the rest of that in house.”

Carter told reporters in the locker room he made a mistake during the week without specifying what it was, other than saying he knows actions have consequences. He got his first snap 6 1/2 minutes in on special teams as part of the Giants’ punt coverage unit.

“It’s just professional,” said veteran linebacker Brian Burns, who had two sacks to get to 13 this season. “There was no big meeting or nothing like that. It was just between him and Kafka, and it got handled.”

Carter, the No. 3 pick in the draft out of Penn State, had one tackle but was also noticeable at times putting pressure on Jordan Love.

“He played his butt off,” Kafka said. “I’m really happy about Abdul and excited to watch him grow as a pro. I love what he brings to this team. This guy loves ball. I’m excited to watch him attack this week at practice.”

Fresh off the firing of coach Brian Daboll and the elevation of Kafka from offensive coordinator to run the staff for the remainder of the season, the Giants lost their fifth in a row to fall to 2-9.

“I thought we played with an aggressive mindset,” said Kafka, who hasn’t been a head coach at any level but interviewed for multiple vacancies in recent years. “Being a former player, we wanted to be aggressive. I want that to be a stamp of how we play. It’s what we are about.”

Kafka’s first decision after taking over for Daboll was naming journeyman Jameis Winston the starting quarterback over Russell Wilson. Rookie Jaxson Dart was in concussion protocol and could return next week at Detroit, with an emphasis on taking care of himself and avoiding the kind of hits like the one that kept him from playing against the Packers.

Winston was nearly picked off several times over the first three quarters, then threw an interception in the end zone with 36 seconds left to seal another defeat in which New York blew a late lead.

“Timing and execution is so important in crucial moments,” said Winston, who also fumbled on the final play. “I believe Jalin (Hyatt) and I, our execution could have been better on that play.”

