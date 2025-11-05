Aaron Rodgers and first-place Steelers confident in their passing game options after quiet deadline

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Mike Tomlin admitted ahead of the NFL trade deadline that he likes shopping. Maybe, but the Pittsburgh…

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Mike Tomlin admitted ahead of the NFL trade deadline that he likes shopping.

Maybe, but the Pittsburgh Steelers and their longtime coach kept the franchise’s wallet effectively closed as Tuesday’s deadline came and went without the AFC North leaders making any bold moves.

No swap for a defensive back to help an injury-riddled secondary. No acquisition of a veteran offensive lineman to give a young and improving group another experienced backup.

And perhaps most tellingly, no splashy move for a wide receiver with a proven resume who could take some of the attention off almost pathologically double-covered DK Metcalf.

While the Steelers did sign two-time Super Bowl winner Marquez Valdes-Scantling to the practice squad, reuniting him with former Green Bay teammate Aaron Rodgers, they otherwise stood pat.

Rodgers isn’t sure that’s a bad thing.

“(We) feel pretty good about our guys,” he said Wednesday.

Perhaps that’s because there are so many of them who have found a way to make an impact. Metcalf, a two-time Pro Bowler who signed a lavish new deal after being acquired last spring, is third in the NFL in yards per reception. Calvin Austin III, finally healthy, caught a season-high five passes in last week’s win over Indianapolis. Roman Wilson (ill-advised hurdles in late-game situations aside) is making strides in his second season.

Throw in the tight end group of Pat Freiermuth, Jonnu Smith, Connor Heyward, and 6-foot-7 and 300-ish pound Darnell Washington — who is among the most compelling skill position players in the NFL because of his size — and Rodgers doesn’t lack for options. (That doesn’t even include reserve offensive lineman Spencer Anderson, who pulled in the first pass of his career against Green Bay after reporting as an eligible receiver).

Rodgers has spread his 17 touchdown passes to nine different players, eight of whom have at least 100 yards receiving halfway through the season. No other team in the league checks both of those boxes.

The four-time MVP isn’t kidding when he says he’s going to throw it to the open guy, regardless of who that might be on a given snap.

“Whoever gets open usually gets the opportunity,” Rodgers said.

And considering the outsized attention Metcalf receives weekly, that means plenty of opportunities for everyone else. While Metcalf has been highly productive when the ball comes his way, he’s also on pace for the fewest receptions he’s had in a season since the league went to 17 games in 2021.

Yet Metcalf’s next outburst will be his first. While Metcalf did clap his hands last Sunday when he found himself running free in the middle of the field, only to have Rodgers look elsewhere, there was no outburst. No pouting. He jogged back to the huddle and went about his business on a day he finished with season lows of two catches for 6 yards.

“I’ve been playing with great receivers my whole career,” Metcalf said. “So it’s nothing new to me that, you know, the quarterback is going to throw it to the open guy or throw it another guy. I’ve just got to do a better job of getting open and staying open.”

A year after signing a lucrative contract extension and leading the Steelers with a career-high 65 receptions, Freiermuth has taken on a more secondary role. The arrival of Smith and the emergence of Washington have cut into his playing time, yet Freiermuth has taken it in stride.

Rather than go to Rodgers and ask for more targets, he’s instead focused on honing his craft. Against the Colts, that meant turning a bit of guidance from Rodgers into his third touchdown of the season.

Pittsburgh had the ball deep in Indianapolis territory late in the second quarter after Payton Wilson intercepted Colts quarterback Daniel Jones. Offensive coordinator Arthur Smith called a play they’d been working on since training camp, though Rodgers felt it “didn’t quite look right” in practice recently.

So Rodgers pulled Freiermuth off to the side and the two worked on Freiermuth being patient in his route and waiting to “sell” a move to the outside before stopping in the middle of the zone. That homework paid off when Freiermuth stopped at the Indianapolis goal line as Rodgers fit the ball into a tight window for a go-ahead score.

“When you see stuff like that in practice, it allows you to have the confidence to go to that guy on those plays in the game,” Rodgers said.

It was the type of impactful moment Freiermuth knew would happen eventually. It’s one of the reasons he didn’t spend much time lobbying Rodgers for more targets earlier in the season. Freiermuth knows Rodgers is heading to the Hall of Fame for many reasons, and his decision-making is one of them.

Freiermuth knew his time would come. Just as Rodgers did. On Sunday night against the Los Angeles Chargers, it might be someone else.

“When a guy’s not getting the ball and they still show up to work the same way every single day, every week, there’s a lot to be said for that,” Rodgers said.

That hasn’t always been the way in Pittsburgh. George Pickens endured three productive but volatile years, eventually wearing out his welcome before being traded to Dallas in March.

If Pickens had stayed, maybe there wouldn’t be the perception that the Steelers need a bona fide No. 2. Then again, maybe the chemistry in the room wouldn’t be quite as good either.

“From the moment I got here, everybody’s worked their butts off,” Metcalf said. “So everybody deserves a shot at the ball.”

