Aaron Glenn takes a defiant stance with reporters on discussing Jets players’ injuries

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Aaron Glenn took an unconventionally defiant approach Tuesday to providing updates on the New York Jets’ injured players.

And then he got into it with reporters.

The coach opened his news conference — when he normally would run through the players being treated for injuries — by telling those in the press room they should instead ask an ESPN reporter whose story Monday said, according to a source, star wide receiver Garrett Wilson will miss three or four weeks with a sprained right knee.

“I’m going to, um, pass on talking about injuries since Rich — oh, he’s not here — has all the answers,” Glenn said while pointing to the seat at which beat reporter Rich Cimini usually sits. Cimini, who declined comment, was participating in a Pro Football Hall of Fame selection meeting Tuesday.

“So, you guys can get all the injuries from Rich,” Glenn added.

Glenn then went into a breakdown of the Patriots, who the Jets will face in New England on Thursday night.

The Jets didn’t practice Monday or Tuesday, but instead held walkthroughs. Wilson, injured last Sunday in New York’s 27-20 win over Cleveland, was estimated by the team as a non-participant for both days if regular practices had been held.

Wilson missed the first two games of his NFL career with an injury to the same knee before returning last Sunday. He had no catches in a game for the first time when was hurt in the third quarter after coming down hard on the knee while going for a deep pass down the sideline.

Glenn said Monday morning that Wilson would have an MRI and the knee would be evaluated by doctors, and the Jets would know more about his chances of playing after that. ESPN reported later that afternoon that Wilson would be sidelined about a month.

At the end of his 8-minute session with the media, a reporter circled back on Wilson and asked Glenn if the wide receiver could be a candidate for the injured reserve list. The coach again insisted everyone should: “Ask Rich.”

An Associated Press reporter responded to Glenn by saying the media wanted to hear what the coach had to say about Wilson’s injury.

“You guys have been hearing it from me,” Glenn said before leaving the podium. “But now since we’re just reporting stuff that I haven’t said, then maybe you should ask him.”

The exchange came a day after Glenn insisted during a video call that reporters not ask him any questions about the Jets’ quarterback situation. He has refused to disclose who New York’s starter will be for the last few games.

“You know I’m not going to tell you,” Glenn said while wrapping up his opening statement Monday. “I don’t want to waste my time when it comes to that, when it comes to who’s starting.”

Other injuries

Defensive tackle Harrison Phillips was seen in the locker room with a walking boot on his right foot. He was listed as a non-participant at practice for the second day in a row and his availability for the game is uncertain.

Rookie cornerback Azareye’h Thomas (concussion) were also listed as having not participated, but was already ruled out for the game by Glenn.

Defensive end Will McDonald, who had four sacks and nine pressures Sunday, was limited with a quadriceps injury after being listed as a non-participant Monday.

