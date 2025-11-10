A maiden win for rookie QB Tyler Shough provides a plotline for the Saints’ upcoming games

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Rookie quarterback Tyler Shough needed just two starts to secure his first win for a New…

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Rookie quarterback Tyler Shough needed just two starts to secure his first win for a New Orleans Saints team that has won just two games all season.

A 17-7 victory over Carolina on Sunday was a big step for the second-round draft pick out of Louisville. The 26-year-old Shough will spend the rest of this season trying to persuade Saints brass that they won’t need to use an early-round pick on another QB in the next NFL draft.

After having time to review video of the game, first-year coach Kellen Moore, who designs and calls the offense, had more praise for Shough on Monday.

“He made some incredible plays moving in the pocket,” Moore said. “He delivered downfield … just phenomenal pocket presence in his ability to navigate it and get out in space.”

Shough’s highlights included a 52-yard completion to tight end Juwan Johnson. He was nearly sacked twice on the play as he stepped up in the pocket, and he looked like he was about to scramble before zipping an accurate pass downfield.

“That’s not something you emulate in a drill or anything. That’s just him just playing football,” Johnson said. “He was more elusive than I thought. He’s not out there just sitting in the pocket. He’s actually moving around, trying to make some plays and extending plays.”

Among those least surprised was rookie defensive back Quincy Riley, Shough’s teammate at Louisville in 2024.

“I knew he can ball,” Riley said. “I seen it every game in college. It was just amazing seeing him do it at this level.”

Time will tell if Shough can sustain the type of success he enjoyed at Carolina, but it’s a start.

What’s working

New Orleans’ defense held Carolina to a season-low 175 total yards and limited Panthers QB Bryce Young to 124 yards passing while sacking him twice and forcing two turnovers on an interception and a fumble.

What needs help

The Saints did not score touchdowns on either of their two possessions inside the Carolina 20-yard line. Granted, one such possession involved kneeling down to run out the clock at the end of the game. But that doesn’t change the fact that the Saints’ red-zone conversion rate continues to be the worst in the NFL, now at 38.5%.

Stock up

Shough completed 19 of 27 passes for 282 yards and two TDs without a turnover. His top target was receiver Chris Olave, whose five-catch, 104-yard day was highlighted by his 62-yard TD reception and his acrobatic, one-handed catch.

Cornerback Alontae Taylor had a second-half interception and paved the way for a fumble recovery by driving receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. away from the loose ball, giving linebacker Pete Warner a clear path to fall on it and secure a red-zone takeaway.

Stock down

Brandin Cooks started and was expected to take on a larger role in the offense after receiver Rashid Shaheed was traded to Seattle. He played half of New Orleans’ offensive snaps against Carolina and did not have a pass thrown to him.

Injuries

The Saints hope right tackle Taliese Fuage, who missed Sunday’s game with an ankle injury, is closer to coming back after their Week 11 bye.

Key number

37 — The of running plays run by New Orleans at Carolina — a season high in that category, and an encouraging sign for Moore, who favors balance between the run and pass.

Next steps

After their bye week, the Saints (2-8) return to action at home against Atlanta on Nov. 23. That’s when Shough will get a chance to do something no Saints rookie has ever done — win a game as a starting QB in the half-century-old Superdome.

