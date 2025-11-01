49ers place defensive lineman Yetur Gross-Matos on injured reserve

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers placed defensive lineman Yetur Gross-Matos on injured reserve on Saturday after…

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers placed defensive lineman Yetur Gross-Matos on injured reserve on Saturday after he re-injured his hamstring during practice.

Gross-Matos initially injured his hamstring in Week 5 against the Los Angeles Rams and missed the next three games. He returned to practice for the first time on Thursday but got hurt again and now will miss at least the next four games on injured reserve.

Gross-Matos had no sacks in five games this season but ranked fifth on the team with nine quarterback pressures, according to Pro Football Focus.

The 49ers are already down two more defensive linemen with star defensive end Nick Bosa out for the season with a knee injury and defensive end Bryce Huff missing his second straight game with a hamstring injury.

The Niners rank last in the NFL with 1.13 sacks per game and have only five in the past six games after Bosa went down with the injury. The players available on the roster to play Sunday against the New York Giants have a combined three sacks on the season.

San Francisco acquired Keion White this week in a trade from New England to add another player to the defensive line rotation and signed Clelin Ferrell to the practice squad. Ferrell was promoted to the roster Saturday and is eligible to play Sunday.

The 49ers also promoted offensive lineman Nick Zakelj from the practice squad for the game on Sunday and activated offensive lineman Spencer Burford from injured reserve.

Burford hurt his knee in Week 2 against New Orleans. He had been serving as the backup tackle before his injury but could be available to play guard this week with starting left guard Ben Bartch still sidelined by an ankle injury. Seventh-round rookie Connor Colby has been starting in Bartch’s place.

