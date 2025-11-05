49ers opt against major moves at trade deadline despite injury woes

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers have been aggressive at the trade deadline in past seasons, trading…

With the team holding a 6-3 record this year and in the thick of the playoff race, San Francisco opted against making a major move to bolster its injury-depleted roster before the trade deadline on Tuesday. The only in-season trade the 49ers made ended up being last week’s deal that brought in defensive end Keion White from New England for a late-round draft swap.

“I don’t think it has to do with how we viewed this year’s team,” coach Kyle Shanahan said Wednesday. “I think we worked just as hard this year to make a trade that made sense for our team this year and next year, just as hard as we do every year. There are a lot of teams with records like 6-3 or better that didn’t make any big trade. Just because you make a big trade doesn’t mean it’s always a smart move. There’s a lot of risk that goes into it, not just for this year, but throughout your whole future.”

The 49ers added key pieces such as receiver Emmanuel Sanders in 2019, running back Christian McCaffrey in 2022, and defensive end Chase Young in 2023 who were part of deep playoff runs.

But they head into the back half of this season with a roster that has been decimated by injuries, especially on defense, where Fred Warner, Nick Bosa and rookie Mykell Williams are all out for the season.

The Niners will get a boost this week with the expected return of defensive end Bryce Huff, who leads the team with four sacks. Huff missed the past two games with a hamstring injury but has little help on the defensive line, with the rest of the players on the active roster combining for just four sacks all season.

McCaffrey said he wasn’t bothered by the lack of additions, viewing it as a “vote of confidence” by the front office in the players already on the roster.

“Those guys, they’re hired for a reason,” he said. “They have a job and they’re obviously really good at it. For me, I just don’t focus on that stuff. The guys that you go out there and play with are the guys you feel confident playing with. I think everybody on this team can play. I’m fired up about our team and where we’re at.”

Purdy remains limited

San Francisco quarterback Brock Purdy remains limited by a toe injury that has sidelined him for five straight games and seven games overall this season.

Purdy has been able to practice on a limited basis the past few weeks but hasn’t been healthy enough to play. Shanahan said he expected Purdy to get more work with the starters this week in practice but wasn’t sure if he would be able to start.

Mac Jones has gone 5-2 in Purdy’s place.

Wide receiver Ricky Pearsall remains out of practice with a knee injury that has sidelined him for five games.

Niners center Jake Brendel (hamstring), linebacker Dee Winters (knee) and linebacker Tatum Bethune (thigh) were all limited.

Offensive lineman Ben Bartch was a full participant in practice and is expected to be activated from injured reserve after missing seven games with an ankle injury. Shanahan said he wasn’t sure whether Bartch or Spencer Burford would start at left guard this week.

Shanahan said receiver Brandon Aiyuk remains “week to week” as he works his way back from knee surgery last season. Shanahan said he expected Aiyuk would have his three-week practice window opened from the physically unable to perform list at some point before the end of the season.

