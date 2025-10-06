With 4 last-minute wins, the Bucs show they just need to keep games close for Baker Mayfield

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Call them the ComeBake Kids. With Baker Mayfield playing at an MVP level, the Tampa Bay…

With Baker Mayfield playing at an MVP level, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers just need to stay close until the end.

Mayfield led another rally and veteran linebacker Lavonte David’s interception put the Buccaneers in position to defeat the Seattle Seahawks 38-35 on Chase McLaughlin’s 39-yard field goal as time expired Sunday.

The four-time defending NFC South champion Bucs (4-1) are the first team in NFL history to have each of their first four wins of the season come on a score in the final minute of regulation.

Despite a slew of injuries — six starters and two other key players didn’t play against Seattle — the Bucs keep finding ways to win.

Their success starts with Mayfield, who is having another excellent season. He’s completed 65.1% of his passes for 1,283 yards and 10 touchdowns with only one interception. That pick came against Philadelphia last week in a crucial spot in a 31-25 loss.

Mayfield was motivated to bounce back and he did against the Seahawks. He was 29 of 33 for 379 yards and two TDs. He had no turnovers and only took one sack.

“He’s been great,” Bucs coach Todd Bowles said. “The closer it gets, the more his competitiveness comes out. He understands what he’s doing in two-minute (situations). There’s no panic, so there’s no panic in everybody else. He really breathes life into everybody that’s out on the field and they get the job done.”

Rookie sensation Emeka Egbuka has emerged as Mayfield’s top target with Mike Evans sidelined and Chris Godwin working his back into the lineup after missing 11 months following an ankle injury. Egbuka had seven receptions for 163 yards and scored his fifth TD in five games.

“Just humble, willingness to learn, very good teammate, very smart guy, class act,” Bowles said of the rookie. “He’s as sharp off the field, if not sharper, than he is on the field as a person. (He is) easy to talk to. His thirst for knowledge of the game is unbelievable. He’s just a great guy to be around.”

What’s working

Protection. An offensive line that’s missing right guard Cody Mauch and right tackle Luke Goedeke kept Mayfield upright against Mike MacDonald’s talented defense. The unit gave up one sack and allowed Mayfield time to carve up the secondary.

What needs help

Secondary. A week after holding Jalen Hurts to zero completions in the second half, the Bucs allowed Sam Darnold to throw for 341 yards and four TDs. The group needs to get healthy. Cornerbacks Jamel Dean and Benjamin Morrison were out.

Stock up

Rachaad White had two rushing touchdowns, 41 yards rushing and 30 yards receiving. He wisely went down at Seattle’s 20 after a 12-yard gain with 38 seconds remaining instead of trying to score with some open space ahead. White was the primary back against the Seahawks because Bucky Irving was sidelined by shoulder and foot injuries.

“I don’t think he’s taken a different role. I think he’s still a lead back. We still see him as a lead back,” Bowles said. “We just have two of them now. He’s matured. Obviously, he’s played a couple of years now. He does his job. He’s very professional. He’s a great teammate in the locker room and a great team player. He understands how to play the game. He knows how to play the game very well and we count on him a lot.”

Stock down

The defensive line. The unit had no sacks, just two quarterback hits and gave Darnold plenty of time to attack a depleted secondary. The Bucs couldn’t get to Darnold until safety Antoine Winfield Jr.’s blitz forced an errant throw that David picked off in the final minute.

Injuries

Irving, Dean (hip), Morrison (hamstring), Evans (hamstring) and DB Christian Izien (quad) didn’t play. Bowles said there were no new injuries.

Key number

70% — The Bucs allowed the Seahawks to convert on third and fourth down 7 of 10 times.

Next steps

The Buccaneers host San Francisco (4-1) on Sunday. The 49ers are coming off a win on the road against the Rams with several starters missing, including QB Brock Purdy.

