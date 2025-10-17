Vikings to start QB Carson Wentz against his former team, the Eagles, while McCarthy mends

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — Carson Wentz will start at quarterback again this week for the Minnesota Vikings, his fourth straight…

Coach Kevin O’Connell made the announcement after practice Friday, saying he feels good about McCarthy’s rehab. But the 2024 first-round draft pick will serve as the emergency quarterback behind Wentz and backup Max Brosmer.

“I was proud of the way he attacked this week,” O’Connell said. “Although he knows he’s not quite all the way there yet, he’s progressing in a really good way.”

McCarthy took part on a limited basis this week, his first practices since suffering a high sprain of his right ankle during his second career start on Sept. 14.

Wentz will start on Sunday against Philadelphia, the team that drafted him second overall in 2016. The Vikings are Wentz’s sixth team in six seasons. He has completed 69% of his passes for 759 yards, five touchdowns and two interceptions while leading them to victories over Cincinnati and Cleveland and losing to Pittsburgh. The Vikings (3-2) had a bye last week.

McCarthy, the 10th overall pick in 2024, missed his entire rookie season after surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his right knee. McCarthy said Wednesday his ankle is not yet 100% healthy, and O’Connell has said he wants to see him sharpen his lower-body passing mechanics during his ramp back up from the injury.

