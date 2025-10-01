Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy in ‘next phase’ of rehab but ankle still not fully healed

WARE, England (AP) — Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy will begin to get “a little bit more active” but won’t be…

WARE, England (AP) — Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy will begin to get “a little bit more active” but won’t be rushed back from a sprained right ankle, head coach Kevin O’Connell said Wednesday.

Carson Wentz is set to start his third straight game when Minnesota faces the Cleveland Browns on Sunday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

McCarthy, who missed his entire rookie season after undergoing knee surgery, is “working his way back,” O’Connell said after practice near the team’s hotel north of London.

“He is kind of entering the next phase of his rehab where he can get a little bit more active. Looking forward to getting him back on the field practicing with the team as soon as we can,” O’Connell said.

“But at the same time we want to be really smart and make sure we let that high ankle fully heal,” he added. “Then he can really start attacking it and working his technique and fundamentals and get re-acclimated, which I think he’ll do pretty quickly.”

The Vikings have their bye week next week before they host the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 7.

Van Ginkel still sidelined

Andrew Van Ginkel (neck) missed Sunday’s game — a 24-21 loss in Dublin to the Pittsburgh Steelers, and is not expected to practice this week. On Tuesday, O’Connell said the linebacker is “rehabbing, and he’s feeling like he’s progressing.”

Michael Jurgens did not practice Wednesday because of a hamstring problem. He had filled in for center Ryan Kelly, who left Sunday’s game with a concussion.

Vikings captain Brian O’Neill has a sprained MCL — hurt early in Sunday’s game. On Tuesday, O’Connell described the right tackle as “week-to-week” with a eye toward a return in Week 7.

On Wednesday, the Vikings opened the 21-day practice window for linebacker Tyler Batty (knee) and fullback C.J. Ham (knee) — and both were full participants at practice.

