Vikings QB J.J. McCarthy will miss 3rd straight game because of ankle injury

WARE, England (AP) — Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy will miss his third straight game because of a right ankle sprain.

The second-year quarterback, who missed his entire rookie season after knee surgery, was ruled out Friday ahead of Minnesota’s game against the Cleveland Browns at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday.

McCarthy injured his ankle in the third quarter of Minnesota’s 22-6 loss to Atlanta in Week 2 and hasn’t returned to practice.

Coach Kevin O’Connell said this week that the goal was to ease McCarthy back into practice going into the bye week. He had cautioned: “We want to be really smart and make sure we let that high ankle (sprain) fully heal.”

Carson Wentz will make his third start as the Vikings try to avoid losing both ends of their historic road trip. They are the first NFL team to play consecutive international games in different countries.

Minnesota lost 24-21 to Pittsburgh in Dublin last week, when Wentz threw for 350 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. He was also sacked six times.

The Vikings will be missing three starters from the offensive line. Right tackle Brian O’Neill (knee), center Ryan Kelly (concussion), and left guard Donovan Jackson (wrist) were all ruled out Friday. Michael Jurgens (hamstring), who had filled in for Kelly against the Steelers, was also ruled out.

As expected, linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel (neck) will also miss Sunday’s game.

The Vikings have their bye week next week before they host the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 7.

The Vikings were in England all week after playing the Steelers in Ireland. The Vikings are 4-0 all time in London, where they’ll play for a third time in four years.

