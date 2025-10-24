Vikings have to figure out if J.J. McCarthy is the quarterback of the future

J.J. McCarthy looked quite healthy when he jumped to avoid Justin Jefferson on the sideline after the All-Pro receiver slid…

J.J. McCarthy looked quite healthy when he jumped to avoid Justin Jefferson on the sideline after the All-Pro receiver slid out of bounds following a catch.

McCarthy was the emergency No. 3 quarterback for the second straight game while Carson Wentz took another beating during Minnesota’s 37-10 loss to the Chargers on Thursday night.

Was McCarthy held out because he hasn’t fully recovered from his ankle injury or was Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell protecting him behind an injury-riddled offensive line that allowed Wentz to take a pounding?

Only O’Connell knows that answer.

But now it’s time to make a decision. Wentz played well in his first three starts, going 2-1. But the veteran quarterback struggled last week against the Eagles and again vs. Los Angeles while playing with a shoulder injury.

At times, Wentz looked like the 2017 version of himself who finished third in NFL MVP voting. Other times, he played like the 2020 version who got benched for Jalen Hurts in Philadelphia. It didn’t help that protection was an issue.

The Vikings are 3-4, already matching their loss total from last season when Sam Darnold filled in for McCarthy.

While Darnold is thriving in Seattle, the Vikings have to figure out if McCarthy is the future. McCarthy had an excellent second half in his NFL debut in Week 1, leading the Vikings to a comeback win over the Bears. He was awful the following week before his injury.

The Vikings will have a mini-bye ahead of next week’s game at Detroit. It would be a difficult spot for McCarthy to return, especially if the offensive line doesn’t get any reinforcements.

Still, he was the No. 10 overall pick in 2024 and the Vikings need to know if he’s the guy going forward.

“If J.J. is healthy, J.J. will play,” O’Connell said. “That’s been the case since the injury. That’s always been my mindset.”

Saquon’s struggles

Saquon Barkley set an NFL record last season with 2,504 yards rushing in the regular season and playoffs. But he’s averaging just 3.3 yards per carry this season and has only 369 yards rushing through seven games.

The defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles are 5-2 so they’re finding ways to win despite a poor rushing attack.

“I’m not really a big numbers guy,” Barkley said. “Wasn’t really good at numbers in school, either. People use numbers — what’s the saying, men lie, women lie, numbers don’t? I don’t really get caught up in that. I don’t think it defines me as a player. I still know what I bring to the table. But I do know we have to be more efficient in the running game. That’s something we’re focused on. But at the end of the day, our whole goal is to go 6-2 and win another football game. Whatever that looks like, that’s what matters.”

Barkley shrugged off the suggestion that he was too distracted by off-field commitments.

“I do a commercial in March, April, May, and when I do it, I have my team make sure I don’t do anything when I’m working on that day,” Barkley said. “It would be it on my off day so something I do in April has no effect on how I run in the ball in September or October, to be completely honest.”

Barkley said he doesn’t have a preference running the ball from under center vs. running it out of a shotgun formation, which the Eagles do mostly. However, he said under center can be advantageous for backs.

“You get downhill quicker, see the field a little bit better, to be honest,” Barkley said. “I don’t prefer one or other.”

