Van Ginkel and Vikings eagerly anticipate valuable edge rusher’s return from a neck injury

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — Andrew Van Ginkel was coming off the best season of his career, picked for the Pro Bowl for the first time after a promising debut with the Minnesota Vikings that featured 11½ sacks and two interception returns for touchdowns from his edge rusher position for a 14-win team.

Then came the neck problem that kept him out of a significant portion of training camp. After working his way back to play in the opener at Chicago on Sept. 8, Van Ginkel landed on his head that night to trigger a concussion that also aggravated the initial injury. He sat out the following week, returned with two sacks in just eight snaps during the blowout of Cincinnati on Sept. 21 and found himself in the training room again with a concerning recurrence of the neck trouble.

Van Ginkel hasn’t played since, the epitome of this rough start for the entire Vikings team. The experience of watching from the sideline while a defense that was one of the most disruptive and productive in the NFL over the last two years skidded off track was just as painful.

“It’s brutal. There’s nothing worse,” said Van Ginkel, who had not missed a game in six years since he was a rookie with Miami. “This is why we play the game, to get out there and earn the respect of our teammates and our coaches and all the fans that watch. It’s been eating at me. I can’t wait to get back on the field.”

His time appears to have arrived. Van Ginkel was a full participant in practice this week. While he was listed as questionable on the final injury report on Friday, coach Kevin O’Connell said he expects Van Ginkel to play at Detroit on Sunday.

“I feel really good with where I’m at. I’ve been able to practice in a limited role the past couple of weeks and been able to ramp it up,” Van Ginkel said after practice on Wednesday. “Just being able to get back on the field and get some team reps in has been a great progression.”

As well as fellow edge rusher Jonathan Greenard has played this season, he can’t do it all, and 2024 first-round draft pick Dallas Turner has not filled Van Ginkel’s void the way the Vikings hoped he would.

For all his pass-rushing prowess, Van Ginkel also ought to help fortifying the edge of the defense against the run that has been startingly vulnerable this season. The Vikings could also use a reappearance of his superpower.

Van Ginkel’s touchdowns last year came off quick-twitch interceptions of screen pass attempts by Daniel Jones (New York Giants) and Aaron Rodgers (New York Jets), and he was oh-so-close to a few more later in the season.

“He’s just got a real good feel for the sets where those types of plays come in, with the players that those types of plays go to,” defensive coordinator Brian Flores said earlier. “He’s certainly in a small circle of guys who have that feel and that knack, and that’s why you put him out there. That’s a big part of today’s NFL game, getting the ball out quick.”

For a player whose value is built around quickness, the deliberate pace of recovery and treatment for this injury has required plenty of patience.

“It’s been a long process. I’ve been careful with how I’ve been able to handle this and going through the motions of progressing well so I can get back on the field and help this team win,” Van Ginkel said. “That’s kind of why we’re taking the steps that we’ve been taking, so I can be confident and be prepared to go out there without thinking about anything, just going out there and playing football.”

Other injuries

The Vikings ruled out fullback C.J. Ham (hand) for the second straight game. He missed the first four games with a knee injury. Another key part of the run blocking crew, tight end Josh Oliver (foot) will be inactive along with third cornerback Jeff Okudah (concussion).

Starting offensive tackles Christian Darrisaw and Brian O’Neill were both listed as questionable to play on Sunday, but O’Connell said Friday he’s feeling good about their availability.

