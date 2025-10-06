Tyler Warren’s versatility providing creative, flexible option to keep Colts on the winning track

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts keep finding new, creative ways to deploy rookie tight end Tyler Warren. In Week…

In Week 3, he made the key block to spring Jonathan Taylor’s 46-yard touchdown run that sealed a win at Tennessee. In Week 4, he scored his first NFL touchdown on a 2-yard run in a loss at Los Angeles. On Sunday, Warren wisely threw away his first NFL pass, one play before his first TD catch.

And he’s just getting started.

“It’s a very nice luxury to have because he’s so talented and has so many different skill sets,” coach Shane Steichen said Monday, one day after Warren played a key role in the Colts improving to 4-1 with a 40-6 rout of Las Vegas.

“It’s always fun for us as an offensive coaching staff to game plan each week to try to find unique ways to get him involved,” Steichen added.

Warren hasn’t just made the Colts’ offense better, he’s opened up a whole new playbook.

Part of it is by design.

When Steichen was Philadelphia’s offensive coordinator, the Eagles relied heavily on productive tight ends. In his first two seasons with Indy, though, the Colts never really found that guy. Then they drafted Warren at No. 14 overall in April and five games into his career, he looks like the perfect fit. He leads rookie tight ends with 23 receptions for 307 yards.

Part of it, though, is improvisation.

Early in Sunday’s game, Steichen called a play that started as an outside run and might have been a designed throw. Regardless, when the Raiders snuffed it out, Warren flipped the ball — left-handed — out of the end zone to avoid losing yardage. Whether that becomes a trend remains to be seen.

But as the former high school quarterback emerged as an All-American tight end at Penn State, Warren never forgot what to do with the ball in his hands. As a result, Steichen keeps seeking additional ways to take advantage of Warren’s uncanny skills — whenever he can — to keep stressing opposing defenses.

“It’s something they have to prepare for, whether you run it that week or not,” Steichen said. “They know you have it in there and you can pop it at any time, so it definitely adds another element to the offense.”

What’s working

Offensive efficiency. The Colts scored TDs on all six red zone drives and punted twice against Las Vegas. Rigoberto Sanchez now has seven punts in five games. The offensive line also protected Jones so well Sunday, the league’s longest active streak with a sack ended at 39 games.

What needs help

Placekicking. Spencer Shrader was nearly perfect this season, missing only one field goal. Then, his incredible story took a twist. Shrader suffered torn anterior and medial collateral ligaments after taking a hit to his right knee on an extra point. Steichen went for 2 points after each successive Indy touchdown, in part because Shrader’s replacement, Sanchez, also serves as the holder.

Stock up

WR Ashton Dulin. With second-year receiver Adonai Mitchell relegated primarily to bench duty after his goal-line gaffe last week, Dulin made a big impression. He caught two passes for 55 yards, picked up a key first down and would have scored on a long kickoff return — if it hadn’t been nullified by a penalty.

Stock down

LB Joe Bachie. It was a long day for the six-year veteran He was beaten by Ashton Jeanty for a 29-yard pass on the Raiders’ first offensive play, was called for holding on Dulin’s 98-yard kickoff return and drew tripping and face mask penalties on the same play.

Injuries

In addition to Shrader, the newest concerns are about DT Grover Stewart (biceps) and CB Mike Hilton (shoulder). Neither returned after leaving the game. Indy also is still waiting to see when WR Alec Pierce (concussion protocol) and CB Kenny Moore II (Achilles tendon) can return.

Key number

34 — The margin of victory Sunday was the largest by the Colts since a 37-3 win at Jacksonville in 2013. It also was the most lopsided loss for the Raiders since a 52-0 shellacking by the then-St. Louis Rams in 2014.

Next steps

Indy played a much cleaner game than it did the previous week in its only loss of the season. They’ll be home again, where they are 3-0 this season, and are facing an Arizona Cardinals team reeling from blowing a 15-point, fourth-quarter lead against the previously winless Titans. Indy can’t afford a letdown and must prove it can continue to play the way it did Sunday — in all three phases.

