Turnover trouble keeps plaguing the Giants, who next host the Eagles on Thursday night

Jaxson Dart showed leadership beyond his two NFL starts when the rookie quarterback took responsibility for the New York Giants’…

Jaxson Dart showed leadership beyond his two NFL starts when the rookie quarterback took responsibility for the New York Giants’ loss at previously winless New Orleans that dropped them to 1-4.

Dart’s two interceptions and lost fumble played a role, but the turnover trouble went beyond him. Fellow rookie Cam Skattebo and veteran receiver Darius Slayton also put the ball on the ground against the Saints, with those mistakes showing just how thin New York’s margin for error is after losing Malik Nabers to a season-ending knee injury.

“None of us did a good enough job,” coach Brian Daboll said.

Only three teams in the league have more giveaways than the Giants’ eight. And the task gets even tougher on a short week with the defending Super Bowl-champion Philadelphia Eagles in town Thursday night fresh off their first defeat of the season.

Dart, who will be playing his first NFC East game, told teammates in the visiting locker room at the Superdome that he is going to work harder and get better. He is no stranger to a quick turnaround, likening it to the Egg Bowl between Mississippi and Mississippi State in college, but this is an even tighter timeline — with the difficulty level ratcheting up.

“I understand the timing a little,” Dart said. “The good thing for me is that I have guys in the room who have done it for a really long time. I try to make a schedule, and it’s going to be a lighter week on our bodies, but the communication has to be at an all-time high to make sure that everybody is on the same page.”

What’s working

Before halftime, Dart and the offense moved the ball efficiently and effectively, especially involving tight ends. He threw a couple of touchdown passes to Theo Johnson and connected with Daniel Bellinger three times for 40 yards.

Something has to give with Nabers out, and a young QB using tall targets as a safety valve is a good place to start.

“(It) gives the defense something different to look at,” Johnson said of two-tight end sets. “We can run out of it, catch out of it. Me and Bellinger get more action in the passing game. It is tough to defend when you’ve got guys that can do everything at the tight end position.”

What needs help

The pass rush that gave Justin Herbert fits when the Giants beat the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 4 did not record a single sack of Spencer Rattler, who entered 0-10 and left with his first professional victory.

“I don’t think we did not dominate,” nose tackle Dexter Lawrence. “They got the ball off quick a lot, most of the time. When they didn’t, that’s when we got pressure. But I wouldn’t say we didn’t dominate up front.”

Lawrence missed practice last week with an illness and was on the field for less than half of the defensive snaps. That’s a big factor given what he does to open lanes for edge rushers Brian Burns, Kayvon Thibodeaux and Abdul Carter.

“I wanted to be here for the guys and play as much as I could,” Lawrence said. “(Defensive line coach Andre Patterson) did a good job taking care of me out there and listening to me and letting me do what I could do.”

Stock up

When Dart was throwing to players on his own team, he was pretty good at it, completing 26 of 40 passes for 202 yards. Teammates jumped to his defense afterward.

“I don’t know that he struggled,” Slayton said. “Pretty much every mistake that he might have made, we probably could have helped him out. It was a tough day.”

Stock down

Cornerback Deonte Banks was flagged for pass interference in the first quarter and was used much more on special teams than defense the rest of the way, with Cor’Dale Flott getting the bulk of the work instead.

“(Banks has) done some good things, and I trust both of those guys,” Daboll said. “We have to keep working on our technique. I know (secondary coach Marquand Manuel) is out there with those guys every day working on technique and getting their head around what they need to get their head around and not being as handsy. We’ll continue to do that.”

Injuries

Running back Tyrone Tracy could return Thursday after missing the past two games because of a right shoulder injury. Defensive back Dru Phillips’ ankle injury bears watching with less practice time before facing Philadelphia.

Key number

32.3% — Conversion rate on third down this season, the third worst in the league, after being 3 of 10 against the Saints.

What’s next

Another prime-time challenge in the Eagles, who opened as 7-point road favorites on BetMGM Sportsbook. The Giants lost to Kansas City in their first home night game of the season, and that was on a Sunday.

“We just got to hydrate, do the things you do later in the week earlier in the week and get ready to play,” Lawrence said.

___

AP Sports Writer Brett Martel and AP freelance writer Guerry Smith in New Orleans contributed to this report.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.