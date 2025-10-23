Turnover-plagued Tagovailoa and Dolphins are looking to end 3-game skid in visit to Falcons

Miami (1-6) at Atlanta (3-3) Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT, CBS. BetMGM NFL Odds: Falcons by 7 1/2. Against the spread:…

Miami (1-6) at Atlanta (3-3)

Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT, CBS.

BetMGM NFL Odds: Falcons by 7 1/2.

Against the spread: Dolphins 3-4; Falcons 3-3

Series record: Dolphins lead 9-5.

Last meeting: Falcons beat Dolphins 30-28 on Oct. 24, 2021, at Miami.

Last week: Dolphins lost at Cleveland 31-6; Falcons lost at San Francisco 20-10.

Dolphins offense: overall (27), rush (29), pass (26), scoring (25).

Dolphins defense: overall (26), rush (32), pass (11), scoring (29).

Falcons offense: overall (7), rush (4), pass (10), scoring (28).

Falcons defense: overall (2), rush (20), pass (1), scoring (8).

Turnover differential: Dolphins minus-6; Falcons plus-3

Dolphins player to watch

QB Tua Tagovailoa has thrown three interceptions in consecutive games and is coming off his lowest passer rating (24.1%) in a single game in his career. Tagovailoa was benched for rookie Quinn Ewers after throwing his third pick against Cleveland, and afterward he admitted that his play this season hasn’t been up to par compared to previous years.

Falcons player to watch

TE Kyle Pitts’ 10 targets last week were the most since his 11 on Oct. 8, 2023, against Houston. Pitts’ seven catches matched his season high.

Key matchup

Falcons WR Darnell Mooney vs. Dolphins cornerbacks. Mooney was productive, catching three passes for a team-leading 68 yards, last week in his return from a hamstring injury. Mooney plays a key role as Atlanta’s top deep threat, but Drake London is the Falcons’ clear leading receiver and can still be expected to draw the most attention from Miami’s secondary, possibly creating more opportunities for Mooney. Mooney had a touchdown catch while with Chicago in 2022 in his only career game against the Dolphins.

Key injuries

Dolphins: TE Darren Waller (pec) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday and will miss at least four games. … TE Julian Hill (ankle) did not practice Wednesday. … C Aaron Brewer (pec) was limited.

Falcons: ILB Divine Deablo (left forearm fracture) will miss multiple games but is expected to return this season. … QB Michael Penix Jr. was limited by a bone bruise on his left knee on Wednesday. … Edge Jalon Walker (groin) and CB Billy Bowman Jr. (hamstring) missed last week’s game.

Series notes

The Dolphins will be making only their second regular-season visit to Mercedes-Benz Stadium. They earned a 20-17 win in 2017, their previous visit to Atlanta. Miami won the first four games and six of the first seven in the series, which began in 1970. The Falcons won back-to-back games in 2005 and 2009 for their only consecutive wins in the series.

Stats and stuff

The Dolphins have lost three straight games and are third in the AFC East, ahead of the winless New York Jets, whom Miami beat for its lone victory of the season. … After losing in Weeks 5 and 6 by a combined four points, the Dolphins were routed at Cleveland last Sunday. … Tagovailoa is tied for the NFL lead with 10 interceptions. His passer rating of 82.8 is one of the lowest marks among starters in the league. … Despite his poor numbers, Tagovailoa ranks second in the NFL in red zone passer rating (120.1) and third in completion rate (71.4 percent) inside the 20-yard line. … RB De’Von Achane leads the NFL with 5.5 yards per rush since he entered the league in 2023. … Achane leads Miami’s running backs in carries (89) and yards rushing (472) by a wide margin. … Rookie Ollie Gordon has the next-highest totals, with 70 yards on 28 carries. … LB Jordyn Brooks leads the NFL with 75 tackles (41 solo) entering Week 8. … Miami’s defense remains the worst run defense in the NFL, allowing 159.3 yards rushing per game. The Dolphins have allowed 21 rushes of 15-plus yards this season. … Atlanta is the only NFL team to have not allowed a 200-yard passer this season. The Falcons lead the league in fewest passing yards allowed per game (141.2). … Falcons WR Drake London has at least 50 receiving yards and five catches in his past six home games. … LB JD Bertrand set a career high with 10 tackles last week after starter Divine Deablo left the game with a forearm injury. … DL Zach Harrison had a sack last week, giving him a team-leading 3 1/2 for the season. … Following the game, the Falcons play four of their next five games on the road. … LT Jake Matthews overcame an ankle injury to make his 184th consecutive start last week, extending his team record. It is the longest active streak in the NFL. … The Falcons’ 15 sacks are their most through six games since 2012.

Fantasy tip

RB Bijan Robinson ranks second in the NFL with 914 scrimmage yards entering Week 8 and has been especially consistent and productive at home. Robinson will try to reach 100 scrimmage yards in his ninth consecutive home game. He has scored a touchdown in six consecutive home games and will be facing Miami’s last-ranked rushing defense.

