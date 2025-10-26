Tua Tagovailoa throws 4 TD passes as Dolphins overwhelm Falcons 34-10 to end 3-game losing streak

ATLANTA (AP) — Tua Tagovailoa threw a season-high four touchdown passes and the Miami Dolphins ended their three-game losing streak…

The Dolphins (2-6) outgained the Falcons (3-4) 338-213. Tagovailoa, who threw three interceptions in each of his last two games, was added to the injury report before the game with an illness but showed no signs of being limited.

“Tua is not one to be rattled easily,” Miami wide receiver Jaylen Waddle said. “He’s extremely confident and we’re extremely confident in him.”

Tagovailoa completed 20 of 26 passes for 205 yards with scoring passes to Waddle, De’Von Achane, Malik Washington and Ollie Gordon II. It was especially impressive after he woke up with an eye swollen shut, putting his status for the game in question.

“Probably one of the worst experiences I’ve had in terms of waking up and having that on a game day,” Tagovailoa said, adding the team’s medical staff addressed the issue with antibiotics and he wore a visor on his helmet for more protection.

“It was different,” Tagovailoa said. “I can’t remember the last time I played with a visor outside of high school.”

The Falcons were without quarterback Michael Penix Jr., top wide receiver Drake London and sacks leader Zach Harrison, among others, due to injuries.

Atlanta veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins made his first start since a Dec. 16, 2024, win at Las Vegas. Cousins, who appeared in only one game this season in a backup role, couldn’t rescue the offense against a Miami defense determined to contain running back Bijan Robinson.

The Dolphins kept the Falcons out of the end zone until Tyler Allgeier’s 6-yard scoring run with 5:01 remaining.

“I mean, they went out and smashed us today,” Falcons coach Raheem Morris said. “They had a beat on what we’re doing defensively. Had a beat on what we were doing on special teams. They did a nice job today. We did not.”

Penix was held out with a bone bruise on his left knee after being listed as questionable. Cousins completed 21 of 31 passes for 173 yards with no touchdowns and no interceptions.

Strong answer

The Dolphins’ win came after last week’s 31-6 loss at Cleveland. Coach Mike McDaniel was rewarded for sticking with Tagovailoa after the quarterback was pulled in the fourth quarter of the lopsided loss. Tagovailoa entered Sunday’s game tied for the NFL lead with 10 interceptions.

“Any time you have an embarrassing outing as a team you can go one of two ways,” McDaniel said. “I didn’t see the negative way as being something that was on the table for this locker room.”

The Dolphins had no turnovers against the Falcons.

Stopping the run

Robinson was held to 25 rushing yards and lost a fumble inside the Miami 20 in the third quarter. The crucial turnover came on a rare strong possession for Atlanta, which was stopped without a first down on four of its first five possessions.

The Dolphins outrushed the Falcons 141-45.

“We were trying to keep them one-dimensional,” McDaniel said, adding the game plan was set before he knew Cousins would start.

“It was a priority regardless of the quarterback,” he said.

Injuries

Dolphins: CB Storm Duck left the game with a knee injury. … WR Dee Eskridge (shoulder) and S Ashtyn Davis (quad) were listed as questionable to return after leaving in the first half.

Falcons: S Jessie Bates III was ruled out after leaving the game with an ankle injury in the third quarter. … London was inactive after he was added to the injury report on Saturday with a hip injury. Harrison (knee), rookie edge rusher Jalon Walker (groin) and cornerback Billy Bowman Jr. (hamstring) also did not play. The team placed inside linebacker Divine Deablo (forearm) on the reserve/injured list on Saturday.

Up next

Dolphins: Miami has a short rest before playing a home game against Baltimore on Thursday night.

Falcons: Atlanta visits New England next Sunday.

