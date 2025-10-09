Titans visit Raiders seeking back-to-back wins for first time since 2022

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Tennessee Titans opened the season with four consecutive losses and were staring directly at a…

Which puts them in the unusual situation of trying to win back-to-back games.

Which puts them in the unusual situation of trying to win back-to-back games.

Should the Titans beat the Raiders on Sunday, that would be the first time they have posted consecutive victories since Nov. 17, 2022, when they beat Green Bay after topping Denver five days earlier.

“Hey, it has been a long time, and this is our opportunity to do it,” tight end Chig Okonkwo said. “Like we say over here, winning cures everything. So the vibe is high. So now we can just keep this momentum going forward and take it to Vegas.”

The Raiders have their own concerns heading into this matchup of 1-4 teams.

They opened their season with an encouraging victory at New England, with optimism abounding that the franchise might be turning the corner under first-year coach Pete Carroll. Las Vegas hasn’t won since.

Quarterback Geno Smith has borne much of the blame for the slow start. He has thrown a league-high nine interceptions.

“Six of the interceptions this year were tipped in the air. Johnny-on-the-spot defensive guy,” Smith said. “Am I going to look at that and say, ‘Well, don’t throw it to the guy who we’re supposed to throw it to?’ I’m going to throw it to the guy I’m supposed to, and at times, things happen.

“People get caught up in results, and they want to look at statistics and try to place blame because that’s just how life goes when you’re in the position I’m in. But I’m a lot smarter than that and I’m aware of the process. I know exactly what I’m doing out there.”

Maybe the Raiders will find the winning formula similar to what the Titans discovered against the Cardinals. Tennessee came back from down 21-6 in the fourth quarter to win 22-21.

“It looked like they were dead and gone,” Carroll said. “They just kept battling and hanging in there, and they really made a bunch of plays to make it happen. They earned every bit of it.”

Target the tight ends

Rookie quarterback Cam Ward finding tight ends Okonkwo and rookie Gunnar Helm helped the Titans’ offense kick into gear during their comeback in Arizona. Ward targeted the tight ends 10 times for a combined eight catches for 82 yards. Helm had one catch for 3 yards by halftime with Okonkwo shut out.

“I haven’t given them enough chances this year, which I did this past week, and they saw what they can do, especially after the run, getting us those (yards after the catch),” Ward said of his tight ends. “So we got a very talented group of tight ends, but we just got to continue to feed them, continue to get them more involved, and it’s going to continue to help us.”

Okonkwo said he and Helm have been like a “safety blanket” with what they can do, especially after the catch.

“Me and Gunnar complement each other in the ways that we play, so I’m glad that they’re seeing that,” he said.

Back in the lineup

Michael Mayer is back in the lineup after missing two games with concussion symptoms, and the Raiders need him. Fellow tight end Brock Bowers is still contending with a knee injury that has dogged him nearly all season.

Mayer said he’s ready to be the No. 1 tight end if called upon.

“I’m definitely going into the game thinking that for sure,” Mayer said. “I’m going to prep for it, study for it. The decision’s ultimately not mine, but I’m going to be ready for it.”

Healing up

The Titans have tried protect Ward without starting right tackle JC Latham during the past four games.

Latham, who didn’t miss an offensive snap as a rookie in 2024, aggravated a hip issue in the season-opening loss at Denver. The Titans have given up just two sacks in each of the past two games, but Latham is back practicing and poised to return against the Raiders.

Ward still has been sacked 19 times — more than any quarterback. The No. 1 overall pick said getting Latham back should help.

“Just from an athletic standpoint, he’s just different,” Ward said. “The way he moves, the way he takes care of his body, he’s a great leader on this team. He’s someone who’s a standpoint for this offensive line, so we get a chance to get him back he’s going be able to help us for sure.”

Getting moving

Raiders rookie running back Ashton Jeanty is beginning to show why he was drafted sixth overall with two productive games in a row. He has rushed for 349 yards on the season, averaging 4.3 per carry.

Jeanty also is being used in the passing game, and on the Raiders’ first offensive play Sunday at Indianapolis, he ran a wheel route for a 29-yard completion.

“It’s a big test for us,” Titans coach Brian Callahan said. “They’ve started to run the ball better and better. I think every week that’s gone on, you see him getting more comfortable with the NFL speed and style and how you have to run in this league.”

AP Pro Football Writer Teresa M. Walker in Nashville, Tennessee, contributed to this report.

