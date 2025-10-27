Titans trade CB Roger McCreary to the Rams for a conditional 2026 fifth-round draft pick

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans traded cornerback Roger McCreary and a sixth-round pick to the Los Angeles Rams…

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans traded cornerback Roger McCreary and a sixth-round pick to the Los Angeles Rams on Monday for a conditional fifth-round selection in the 2026 draft.

McCreary was the 35th pick overall in the second round out of Auburn in 2022. The 5-foot-11, 190-pound cornerback has started 38 of 55 games, and he has three interceptions and four sacks for his career. McCreary just got his first sack this season in Sunday’s loss at Indianapolis.

The Rams’ secondary has appeared to be the weakest part of their highly ranked defense. Its depth has been tested since starting cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon broke his collarbone last month during the Rams’ win at Tennessee.

Coach Sean McVay was impressed by McCreary’s play when the Rams beat the Titans last month, and Los Angeles assistant head coach Aubrey Pleasant has known McCreary since coaching him in the Senior Bowl. McCreary played a slot corner role for the Titans, and McVay thinks the Rams could use him in a similar fashion behind do-it-all safety Quentin Lake, who often steps up into the slot for LA.

“I like him for his versatility,” McVay said. “Quentin Lake does a great job playing so many different things, but there’s not a whole lot of depth behind him. … It was more just the competitor and what he was about, and the Titans were great to be able to work with. Just based on some of the things that are going on with us, we thought it was a smart move, and then once we get him in here, we’ll get a feel for the best way to take advantage of his skill set. He can play inside or outside.”

McVay suggested this month that the Rams would look for additional help at the trade deadline after they surprisingly didn’t draft or sign a defensive back in the offseason. The Rams also don’t know how much starting cornerback Darious Williams will be able to play Sunday against New Orleans after getting “banged up” during the Rams’ blowout win over the Jaguars in London before their bye week, McVay said.

This is the second cornerback the Titans (1-7) have traded since this season started. They traded Jarvis Brownlee Jr. to the New York Jets in September.

