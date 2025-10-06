Titans take advantage of mistakes that cost them in 10-game skid for needed win

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans bought themselves a break from the questions about losing and whether coach Brian…

Arizona certainly helped with two costly turnovers.

The difference this time was that the Titans took full advantage for one of the biggest comebacks in franchise history and their first win of the season. During an 0-4 start, it was Tennessee making the mistakes.

“You certainly can lose yourself a game a lot quicker than you can win one,” Callahan said Monday. “And to be on the other side of that and take advantage of those opportunities when they arose and to be able to make the plays necessary to win the game was a nice change of pace for us.”

Trailing 21-3, the Titans pulled out a 22-21 win. It was their biggest fourth-quarter comeback since rallying from a 21-point deficit on Nov. 26, 2006, to beat the New York Giants. That Tennessee squad also had a rookie quarterback in Vince Young.

Ward and Young are the only rookie quarterbacks since 2000 to win after trailing by 15 or more in the fourth quarter. Ward used the fourth quarter to show why the Titans made him the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL draft.

The rookie was 13 of 18 for 193 yards in the fourth. That’s more yards than he had in three of his first four NFL games. It also was the fourth most by a rookie in the NFL since the start of the 1978 season, second most in a road game and most in a win.

Ward finished with 265 yards passing. He connected with five teammates on completions of 11 yards or longer, including a 47-yarder to Calvin Ridley that was the Titans’ longest offensive play of the season. Ward found Ridley again for a 38-yarder to set up the winning field goal.

“I think it clicked for him a little bit in the second half is probably the best way I can describe it,” Callahan said. “So hopeful that the improvement is rapid.”

This win snapped a 10-game skid that tied for the franchise’s longest since moving to Tennessee in 1997, and it kept the Titans from threatening to match their 0-6 start in 2009.

What’s working

Led by three-time Pro Bowl tackle Jeffery Simmons, the defense kept giving Tennessee a chance with three total sacks and pressure that helped Arden Key recover a snap that went off Kyler Murray’s face mask. Trailing 21-6, the Titans didn’t allow another point, forcing Arizona to punt on six of its final eight possessions.

One of those ended in Emari Demercado’s fumble, which turned what would have been a 72-yard touchdown run into a touchback. Cornerback L’Jarius Sneed chased down Demercado from behind on the play.

What needs help

The offense. The Titans found their rhythm in that fourth quarter, but they have been outscored 44-6 in the first quarter to start the season. They managed only 120 yards through the first three quarters against the Cardinals.

The Titans settled for two field goals after failing to get inside Arizona’s 20 and went three-and-out three times in the third quarter. Ward was just 8 of 21 for 72 yards through three quarters. Tennessee is tied with Cleveland for last in the NFL in scoring at 14.6 points per game.

Stock up

Ridley. The highest-paid player on the roster bounced back in a big way after struggling through the first month. Ridley practiced only once last week while dealing with a couple of injuries, but caught five of 10 targets for 131 yards.

Stock down

Kicker Joey Slye. Yes, he made three field goals, including the game-winner. But missing an extra point wide right had fans holding their breath when he lined up for the 29-yarder at the end of the game.

Injuries

Key left with an injured thigh. … LB James Williams Sr. hurt a forearm. … RT JC Latham missed his fourth straight game with a strained hip.

Key number

46 — The number of games since the Titans last strung together back-to-back wins. Those came on Nov. 13, 2022, over Denver, and five days later at Green Bay.

Next steps

The Titans now have to go to Las Vegas and play the Raiders (1-4) before coming home to face their former coach Mike Vrabel and the New England Patriots. Then it’s back on the road for the fifth time in eight games to visit Indianapolis on Oct. 26.

