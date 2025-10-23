Titans place CB L’Jarius Sneed on injured reserve with injured quadricep muscle

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans placed cornerback L’Jarius Sneed on injured reserve Thursday with a quadricep injury. This…

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans placed cornerback L’Jarius Sneed on injured reserve Thursday with a quadricep injury.

This is the second straight season the Titans have put Sneed on injured reserve. He played only five games in 2024 after Tennessee traded with Kansas City for the two-time Super Bowl champ and gave him a contract that made Sneed the NFL’s fifth-highest paid cornerback at the time.

Last season, an injured quadriceps also landed him on injured reserve. Sneed, who started training camp on injured reserve, said in August that quadriceps injury was significant and unique, though he didn’t need surgery.

Sneed started the first seven games for the Titans (1-6), but he couldn’t finish last week’s loss to the Patriots. The Titans visit Indianapolis (6-1) on Sunday.

The Titans filled the roster spot by promoting linebacker Joe Bachie, who has seven starts in 56 games over stints with New Orleans, Philadelphia, Cincinnati and Indianapolis. They also signed wide receiver Lance McCutcheon to the practice squad.

