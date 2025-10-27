Titans make clear with latest trade team ready to deal in rebuilding year

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have made it clear a week ahead of the NFL trade deadline that…

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have made it clear a week ahead of the NFL trade deadline that they’re open for business after the latest loss in an ugly season.

The Titans sent cornerback Roger McCreary with his expiring rookie contract to the Los Angeles Rams on Monday, their second trade involving a cornerback so far this season.

Tennessee now is 1-7, tied with the New York Jets and New Orleans Saints for the worst records in the NFL after a 38-14 rout by the Indianapolis Colts.

“It is an opportunity for someone else to come in here and step in,” Titans interim coach Mike McCoy said he told the team earlier Monday. “And it’s all part of the business, and we’re moving forward.”

Outside linebacker Dre’Mont Jones, a veteran here on a one-year contract, said the trade deadline isn’t something the Titans talk about in the locker room.

“We are aware of it,” Jones said. “I mean, I feel like Twitter like, forces me to watch it.”

What’s working

The Titans ‘ youth movement has some promising signs. Eight rookies played against the Colts, the sixth game this season at least eight rookies hit the field. Cam Ward led the four rookies starting on offense, and the No. 1 overall pick now has thrown for at least 255 yards in consecutive games.

Better yet, the pass catchers are taking advantage of an injury to Calvin Ridley and last week’s release of veteran Tyler Lockett. Chimere Dike led the Titans catching seven of eight passes for 93 yards. Elic Ayomanor had at least one drop and didn’t run through a long pass route but still had 52 yards receiving.

Tight end Gunnar Helm had two catches for 23 yards and his first NFL touchdown.

What’s not working

Not having a trio of defensive starters because of injuries didn’t help, especially with two of those tackle Jeffery Simmons and outside linebacker Arden Key. But the Titans gave up 164 yards rushing to the Colts — 153 of those to Jonathan Taylor who scored six touchdowns against Tennessee in two games this season.

McCoy said the Titans missed too many tackles against a talented running back.

Stock up

Dike. The fourth-round pick out of Florida has been key, leading the NFL in all-purpose yards thanks to his work returning kicks and punts. But Dike now has put together back-to-back games showing his ability as a receiver combining for 11 catches for 163 yards. He had five catches combined through the first four games for 1 yard.

Even better, the rookie showed awareness late in the first half with the Titans trying to set up a field-goal attempt.

After a catch, Dike ran toward the line of scrimmage and put down the football to save time for Ward to spike the ball and stop the clock.

Stock down

Kicker Joey Slye. He has a strong leg and made his first 10 field goals this season. Slye now has missed five of his past 10 attempts with his latest, a 58-yarder as the first half expired in Indianapolis, wide right.

Injuries

LB Ali Gaye didn’t return after a knee injury in the first quarter. S Xavier Woods hurt a hamstring injury in the second half, and starting CB Darrell Baker was pulled in the third quarter as part of the concussion protocol.

Key number

3 — The number of penalties flagged in a game for a second straight week against the Titans. This franchise hadn’t had consecutive games with three or fewer penalties since Dec. 20-27, 2020, and it’s more noticeable with just how much they struggled with penalties through the first six games.

Next steps

At least the Titans don’t have to travel again until Dec. 7 when they visit Cleveland. They play the next four games at home starting with the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. Then there’s the bye week allowing the Titans to catch their breath, regroup and rest up for the stretch run.

