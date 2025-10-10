Titans kicker Joey Slye out with calf injury after making winning field goal last week

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans will be without kicker Joey Slye when they visit the Las Vegas Raiders…

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans will be without kicker Joey Slye when they visit the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday because of an injured right calf.

Slye made the game-winning 29-yard field goal last week, lifting the Titans to their first victory of the season 22-21 over the Arizona Cardinals. Slye, who missed an extra point earlier in the fourth quarter, was dealing with the calf injury when he made the kick as time expired for the Titans (1-4).

“It’s one of those things where afterward, it can get worse. It can feel worse a day or two after. Hopefully, it’s nothing long-term,” coach Brian Callahan said Friday.

The Titans held kicker tryouts two weeks ago and signed Matthew Wright to the practice squad Wednesday. He’ll be elevated to the active roster for the game.

Wright filled in for the Titans while Nick Folk missed time last season. Wright played in two games last season for Tennessee, hitting all four field goal tries with a long of 39 yards.

“Matthew has kicked for a bunch of teams,” Callahan said. “He probably doesn’t have Slye’s range, but he’s accurate and consistent.”

Wright said he is looking forward to another opportunity to kick. He has kicked for five other NFL teams, including the Steelers and Chiefs, and is now in his second stint with the Titans.

“I’ve been doing it for a while, so I just want to keep doing it well,” Wright said.

The Titans also will be without starting edge rusher Arden Key with an injured quadriceps and reserves cornerback Marcus Harris (calf), guard Blake Hance (shoulder) and receiver Bryce Oliver (knee).

Right tackle JC Latham is questionable after missing the last four games with an injured hip. Latham practiced fully Friday.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.