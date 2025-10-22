Titans’ defense takes a hit with injuries to pair of starters in Simmons and Sneed

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans are going to be without a pair of defensive starters, including three-time Pro…

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans are going to be without a pair of defensive starters, including three-time Pro Bowl tackle Jeffery Simmons, because of injuries for at least a week or two.

Interim coach Mike McCoy said Wednesday that Sneed will miss “some time” with a quadricep injury and Simmons is week to week after hurting a hamstring in last week’s loss to New England. Simmons is a team captain and leads the Titans with 4 1/2 sacks, and Sneed finished last season on injured reserve.

Asked if injured reserve is possible for Sneed, McCoy said: “We’ll evaluate that and we’ll keep you posted as we go.”

The Titans (1-6) visit the Indianapolis Colts (6-1) on Sunday.

The Titans also released 11-year veteran wide receiver Tyler Lockett earlier Wednesday. Lockett came to Tennessee on a one-year deal, and he only had 10 catches for 70 yards and ranked eighth in receptions.

“He’s a true pro, came in worked every day,” McCoy said. “But we parted ways.”

The Titans are thin at wide receiver with Calvin Ridley still not practicing Wednesday after missing most of the last two games with an injured hamstring. Bryce Oliver has missed the last five games with an injured knee.

“It’s a great opportunity for a number of other players like we’ve talked about …,” McCoy said. “It’s going to be the next man up mentality.”

Tennessee’s injury report had 11 Titans not practicing Wednesday, though right guard Kevin Zeitler, running back Tony Pollard, outside linebacker Jihad Ward all got the day off to rest. Outside linebacker Arden Key has missed the last two games with a quadricep injury.

