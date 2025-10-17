Titans’ Calvin Ridley out against Patriots with hamstring injury

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Titans wide receiver Calvin Ridley will miss Sunday’s game against New England with the hamstring…

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Titans wide receiver Calvin Ridley will miss Sunday’s game against New England with the hamstring injury that knocked him out of last week’s loss in Las Vegas.

Ridley did not practice all week after suffering the injury in the first half against the Raiders. He leads the Titans with 290 yards receiving, and Tennessee also will be without wide receiver Bryce Oliver out a fifth straight game with a knee injury.

The Titans (1-5) also may be lacking depth at edge rusher. Arden Key will miss a second straight game with a quadricep injury. The Titans placed rookie second-round edge rusher Femi Oladejo on injured reserve Wednesday after hurting his leg in Las Vegas.

Edge rusher Dre’mont Jones was added to the injury report Thursday with a knee injury and did not practice Thursday or Friday. He has not been ruled out for Sunday.

“It’s the next man up mentality that we’re going to have here,” interim coach Mike McCoy said of the players missing for his first game replacing Brian Callahan. “You always tell everybody on the team, regardless of what your role his, you’re always one snap away.”

The Titans at least get kicker Joey Slye back against the Patriots (4-2) after he missed last week’s game with an injured right calf hurt in warmups before Tennessee’s only win at Arizona. Slye managed to make the game-winning 29-yard field goal as time expired.

Tennessee waived Matthew Wright, who filled in last week for Slye, from the practice squad Friday.

The Titans also may get defensive tackle T’Vondre Sweat back from injured reserve. He is questionable after practicing in a limited fashion all week.

“He did a nice job,” McCoy said of Sweat. “He has worked extremely hard to get to where he is. So, we’ll make that decision in the next couple days before we kick off.”

