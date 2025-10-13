Tight end Dalton Kincaid, Bills’ leading receiver, inactive vs. Falcons with oblique injury

ATLANTA (AP) — Buffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid missed Monday night’s game against the Atlanta Falcons with an oblique…

ATLANTA (AP) — Buffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid missed Monday night’s game against the Atlanta Falcons with an oblique injury.

Kincaid warmed up before the game on the field but was listed as inactive.

Starting defensive tackle DaQuan Jones injured his calf during warmups and was also out, according to the Bills. Jones has eight tackles and two QB hits.

Kincaid had a season-high six catches for 108 yards in a Week 5 loss to New England. He leads the Bills with 287 yards receiving and three touchdown catches.

Dawson Knox was likely to be the primary tight end for the Bills, who were looking to bounce back from their first loss of the season. Buffalo also has Jackson Hawes, a rookie out of Georgia Tech.

The Bills elevated safety Jordan Poyer and defensive tackle Jordan Phillips from the practice squad.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.