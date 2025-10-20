The Rams are rolling into their bye for a change after strong efforts in back-to-back road victories

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams are playing the type of football that makes an 11-hour flight home…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams are playing the type of football that makes an 11-hour flight home much more bearable — particularly when a bye week is waiting for them.

The Rams improved to 5-2 with a 35-7 thrashing of the Jaguars on Sunday in London. Coach Sean McVay and his team are on a roll after back-to-back road victories that have underlined everything going well.

Los Angeles beat Baltimore and Jacksonville by a combined 52-10, demolishing a preseason Super Bowl contender and a 4-2 opponent on consecutive weeks despite the disadvantages of lengthy flights and nine days away from their training complex. After three straight weeks of inconsistent play that included two narrow losses, the Rams have rebounded with two efforts that made them look like a Super Bowl contender again.

This is a big change for the Rams, whose past two bye weeks were no fun at all.

Los Angeles was 1-4 at its bye last season with a sputtering offense that had topped 20 points just once. McVay dramatically reversed the Rams’ course after a week off, leading them to nine wins in their final 12 games and the NFC West title.

The Rams also started slowly in 2023, sitting at 3-6 in their bye week. McVay worked magic during that break as well, reviving the Rams for seven wins in their final eight games and a playoff berth.

The final game before the 2023 bye was a particular low point in McVay’s tenure — a 20-3 loss at rainy Green Bay with Brett Rypien at quarterback. Matthew Stafford hasn’t missed a game because of an injury since then, and he is putting up some outstanding numbers this season.

In London, the 37-year-old quarterback tied his career high with five touchdown passes while completing throws to 10 receivers — the most pass-catchers in one game for the Rams franchise in the McVay era. He did it even while playing without injured Puka Nacua.

“He’s a killer,” said Davante Adams, who caught three of those TD passes. “That’s what killers do.”

What’s working

The defense is still getting mostly stellar results. Dating to last December, the Rams have held seven of their last 13 opponents under 10 points — a remarkable achievement in the modern NFL. Jacksonville gained 358 yards but made six consecutive drives into Rams territory for no points, including three stops on downs. LA also sacked Trevor Lawrence seven times, putting the defense second in the NFL heading into Monday night’s games with 26 sacks.

What needs help

The Rams’ special teams remain shaky despite no mistakes in London by a place-kicking unit that’s been bad all season long. This time, the punt coverage team gave up a 62-yard return for a Jags touchdown that was negated only because of a block-in-the-back penalty.

Stock up

McVay put the Rams’ tight ends on center stage in Nacua’s absence, deploying three-tight-end formations on 24 snaps — more than he had used that set in the past four-plus seasons combined. Tyler Higbee and Colby Parkinson had three catches apiece, with Parkinson ruled down just shy of what would have been his second touchdown in a Rams uniform. Davis Allen and rookie Terrance Ferguson also each had a catch, with Ferguson scoring on a 31-yard grab.

Stock down

Rams fans who don’t like their team’s secondary — and there are many. Cornerbacks Darious Williams and Emmanuel Forbes both had strong games against Jacksonville while Lawrence went 23 of 48. And then there’s versatile Quentin Lake, who had six tackles, a sack and two passes defensed in a tremendous all-around game.

Injuries

The Rams are reasonably healthy if Nacua returns after the bye. RT Rob Havenstein missed his third straight game with an ankle injury, but he appears to be getting close. Several players returned to uniform in London, including big-play WR Tutu Atwell (hamstring), although he played only 10 snaps and wasn’t targeted.

Key number

2 — The number of Rams rookies who made their first career touchdown receptions in London. Seventh-round pick Konata Mumpfield made a 5-yard scoring grab in the first half before Ferguson’s inaugural TD. The Rams’ six-man rookie class hasn’t contributed much this season, but it made a difference with these big catches and edge rusher Josaiah Stewart’s sack while playing 34 snaps.

Next steps

The Rams return from the bye at home against the struggling New Orleans Saints on Nov. 2, putting them in nearly prime position to prepare for their chance to earn redemption for their embarrassing loss to the 49ers when they visit Santa Clara on Nov. 9.

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL

