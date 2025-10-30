Texans’ top-rated defense faces challenge in Broncos, who have won 5 straight

HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Texans are allowing the fewest points and yards in the NFL as they prepare for…

HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Texans are allowing the fewest points and yards in the NFL as they prepare for Sunday’s visit from Denver.

But with a team on a five-game winning streak coming to town, they know better than to be satisfied with their work so far and are focused on doing even more.

“We haven’t talked about being the top-ranked defense,” coach DeMeco Ryans said. “It’s all about us. I continue to harp on that with the guys. Can we be even more dialed in on the details of our job? Which I think we can still play better as a defense. So, there’s no pats on the back. It’s how can we continue to get better?”

Ryans said his players are very competitive and battle each other to see who can play the best. That kind of energy and encouragement has created an environment where they can thrive.

“The defense is doing a great job of getting off on third down, causing havoc up front,” Ryans said. “When guys are doing a good job, when the coverage is right and guys are where we’re supposed to be, it’s really tough to make a play on us.”

Added defensive end Will Anderson: “We have to be on our discipline and execution and making sure that we’re a really elite defense.”

The Texans (3-4) are allowing just 266.9 yards a game and 14.7 points. Now they’ll face a team that has scored 77 points in the last five quarters after exploding for 33 points in the fourth quarter two weeks ago to rally for a win over the Giants before piling up 44 in a victory over Dallas Sunday.

Denver coach Sean Payton knows the Broncos (6-2) will be challenged by the Texans’ defense Sunday and raved about the group.

“The things they do, they do exceptionally well. … They’re very well coached, they’re very talented,” Payton said. “I think they’ve done a great job of building that defense through the draft, free agency and DeMeco’s put his, you can see his touches all over it.”

Ageless wonder

If he’s elevated to the active roster and plays Sunday, as expected, Marcedes Lewis will be the first 41-year-old tight end to play in an NFL game.

Payton marveled at how fit Lewis is at his age and Lewis said there’s a simple reason for that.

“I live my life like I’m on a one-day contract,” he said. “If I don’t give my absolute best at whatever it is I’m doing that day, I can’t renew my contract. That’s a promise that I’ve made to myself and so that’s how I lead and I transfer that energy into positive things and I rub off on people. That’s one of my super powers.”

Woody’s work

Rookie running back Woody Marks has become an important part of Houston’s offense this season. Nick Chubb has started each game with Joe Mixon out indefinitely with a foot injury. But Marks, a fourth-round pick from USC, has come off the bench to contribute in all seven games.

He ranks second on the team with 214 yards rushing and a score and has added 165 yards receiving with two TD catches.

Last week, he had 62 yards rushing and 49 yards receiving to help Houston to a win over San Francisco. That came after he had 69 yards rushing and a score and 50 yards receiving and another TD on Sept. 28 against Tennessee. Those two performances make him one of four rookies this season with at least two games with 110 or more yards of offense.

“He can run, catch, run his blocks, he plays hard,” quarterback C.J. Stroud said. “So, he’s just brought that versatility to our team and our offense. He’s done a lot of good things, come out of the backfield, run game and pass rotation, learning the new scheme. I think he’s done great job at it.”

Marks was listed as a limited participant at practice Thursday with a calf issue.

Surtain out

Star cornerback Pat Surtain II will miss just his third NFL game Sunday after he strained his left pectoral muscle making a tackle against the Cowboys. Kris Abrams-Draine is expected to start alongside Riley Moss in Surtain’s place.

“He’s extremely intelligent and I would say he might have the best hands on this team,” Payton said of Abrams-Draine. “He’s got elite ball skills. Now, he’s quiet, but really good football instincts and really good ball skills.”

No argument here

Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton smiled when told of his coach’s insistence that a cornerback had better hands that any of the receivers.

“I’m not going to argue with coach,” Sutton said. “Coach knows best. It’s like your parents know best. I’ll let coach have that one. K.A.D. does have great hands, though. Watching him catch the ball in practice, you can tell that there’s some pass receiver in there. So, yeah, coach is always right.”

Red zone woes

Though Houston’s offense was much improved against the Niners, the team still struggled in the red zone, converting just one of five opportunities.

The Texans lost a yard on third-and-1 from the 14 on their first drive and settled for a field goal. They couldn’t get in the end zone on their second drive, either, and settled for another short field goal.

“We can do a better job of keeping our foot on the gas and being more productive,” Ryan said. “A great job of getting in the red zone … but we want to finish those drives with seven (points), if possible.”

