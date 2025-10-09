Surprising Colts hope to keep rolling as reeling Cardinals try to snap 3-game losing streak

Arizona (2-3) at Indianapolis (4-1) Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT, FOX BetMGM NFL Odds: Colts by 6 1/2. Against the spread:…

Arizona (2-3) at Indianapolis (4-1)

Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT, FOX

BetMGM NFL Odds: Colts by 6 1/2.

Against the spread: Cardinals 2-3, Colts 4-1.

Series record: Colts lead 9-8.

Last meeting: Colts beat Cardinals 22-16 on Dec. 25, 2021, in Glendale, Arizona.

Last week: Cardinals lost to Titans 22-21; Colts beat Raiders 40-6.

Cardinals offense: overall (26), rush (12), pass (30), scoring (23).

Cardinals defense: overall (21), rush (8t), pass (28), scoring (4).

Colts offense: overall (4), rush (9), pass (4), scoring (2).

Colts defense: overall (14), rush (12), pass (19), scoring (3).

Turnover differential: Cardinals even; Colts plus-5.

Cardinals player to watch

RB Emari Demercado. It will be interesting to see how he responds after one of the more embarrassing and costly mistakes in recent NFL history, dropping the ball just before the end zone on a potential 72-yard touchdown run in last weekend’s loss to the Titans. Demercado has been forced into a bigger role recently because of injuries to the team’s top two running backs, James Conner and Trey Benson.

Colts player to watch

TE Tyler Warren. Three weeks ago, the rookie threw the key block to spring Jonathan Taylor’s game sealing TD run at Tennessee. Two weeks ago, he scored his first career TD on a 2-yard run. Last week, he had his first TD catch and threw his first NFL pass. Coach Shane Steichen acknowledged Monday his staff enjoys figuring out new ways to deploy Warren. It’s fun for the fans — not for defenses.

Key matchup

Colts’ red zone offense vs. Cardinals’ red zone defense. Indy appeared to solve this problem last week by scoring six TDs on six red-zone trips. Now, though, they face one of the league’s top goal-line units. If Arizona’s goal-line defense stiffens, it could keep them in the game — regardless of who plays quarterback for the Cardinals.

Key injuries

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray (foot) was hurt during the second half of last week’s game but finished the game. He didn’t practice Wednesday. … DL Darius Robinson (chest) also missed Wednesday’s practice. … TE Tip Reiman (ankle) is out for the season after being put on injured reserve. … The Colts will have a new kicker in Michael Badgley after losing Spencer Schrader to a knee injury and could have a new linebacker, Germaine Pratt, after Joe Bachie went on injured reserve with an undisclosed injury. … DT Grover Stewart (biceps) and WR Alec Pierce (concussion protocol) both practiced Wednesday and could return this week. … It seems more likely CB Kenny Moore II (Achilles tendon) might miss another game.

Series notes

Indy won the last game in 2021 when the Colts were featured on “Hard Knocks: In Season.” Arizona won the previous two matchups. … Lucas Oil Stadium opened in 2008, but the Cardinals have won the only other contest between these franchises in the retractable roof dome, 16-13 in 2017. … Steichen and Arizona coach Jonathan Gannon were the offensive and defensive coordinators on the Philadelphia team that reached the Super Bowl following the 2022 season. Both took their current jobs after that loss. … Cardinals WR Marvin Harrison Jr. is the son of former Colts receiver Marvin Harrison, a Hall of Famer.

Stats and stuff

The Cardinals have lost three straight, all on last-second field goals. It’s the first time that has happened in league history. … Backup QB Jacoby Brissett played four seasons with the Colts from 2017 to 2020 and could be forced into action because of Murray’s injury. … Thirteen of Harrison Jr.’s 20 catches have come in the last three games. He’ll make his first regular-season appearance on his father’s former home field. … LB Josh Sweat has five sacks in his first five games with Arizona. His four straight games with at least one sack is tied for the league’s longest active streak. … Blake Gillikin had punts of 60, 62 and 63 yards last weekend against the Titans. He became the first Cardinals player since at least 1970 with three punts of 60 or more yards in one game. … Arizona ran for a season-high 168 yards against Tennessee with a group that included Demercado, Michael Carter and Bam Knight … Arizona is allowing just 19.2 points per game, which ranks fourth in the NFL. … Indy is 3-0 at home this season and has won five straight home games dating to last season. … The Colts have the largest point differential (plus-74) and the most red-zone drives (26) in the NFL this season. … QB Daniel Jones has won four games this year — surpassing his total from his final two seasons and 16 starts with the New York Giants. … RB Jonathan Taylor leads the NFL in carries (94), yards rushing (480) and TD runs (six) entering Week 6. His 613 yards from scrimmage rank third. … Warren is the first tight end in NFL history to average 10.0 yards or more per catch in each of his first five games. … LB Zaire Franklin needs four tackles to surpass three-time All-Pro Shaquille Leonard (614) to become the Colts’ tackling leader over the past 31 years. … Indy is tied for fifth in the league with 14 sacks. … Shrader was leading the league in scoring with 53 points before his injury. … Rigoberto Sanchez has punted seven times this season, the fewest among the league’s regular punters.

Fantasy tip

In a game featuring two of the league’s best young tight ends — the other being Trey McBride — Warren appears to be in a better position. Jones has looked his way often as the Colts continue to manufacture ways to give him touches. The Cardinals’ defense, meanwhile, has struggled to pressure quarterbacks and slow opposing tight ends, perhaps leading to another big day for Warren.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.