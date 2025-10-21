Steelers lose special teams ace Miles Killebrew to season-ending knee injury

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Miles Killebrew’s season is over. Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday that Killebrew is done for…

Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday that Killebrew is done for the year after undergoing knee surgery.

Killebrew, a two-time Pro Bowler as a special teamer and a 2023 All-Pro, injured his knee in a victory over Cleveland earlier this month at Acrisure Stadium on what some of his teammates described as an unplayable field.

The 10-year veteran and longtime special teams captain who occasionally moonlighted at safety had five tackles this season.

“Our heart aches for Miles,” Tomlin said. “Obviously he’s a significant component of what we do, particularly in the special team space.”

Veteran safety Jabrill Peppers filled in for Killebrew as the personal protector on punts, though Tomlin isn’t quite ready to hand the job to Peppers on a full-time basis.

“It’s probably a collection of men that have to step up when you’re faced with a challenge like that,” Tomlin said. “Pep did a nice job as a personal protector on our punt team last week, but there’ll be no exhale there. That’s something that’s got to be earned over a long period of time.”

Outside of Killebrew, the Steelers (4-2) are relatively healthy heading into a Sunday night visit from Green Bay (4-1-1). Pittsburgh wide receiver Calvin Austin III could return to play after sitting out the last two games with a shoulder injury.

Tomlin dismissed concerns about the state of the field at Acrisure, which came under criticism from Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and longtime defensive captain Cam Heyward among others for the condition it was in against the Browns.

The field will see plenty of action this weekend. The Pittsburgh Panthers, who share the stadium with the Steelers, host North Carolina State on Saturday afternoon, with that game wrapping up a little over 24 hours before the Steelers and Packers kick off.

“I am not a grass expert,” Tomlin quipped. “I haven’t cut my grass in a long, long time. I coach football. I’m going to stay in my lane. I don’t even know who cuts my grass.”

