Steelers can’t slow Flacco, Bengals’ rushing attack

CINCINNATI (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers had a chance to create some separation in the AFC North against the Bengals on Thursday night. But defensive issues that have plagued them at timescropped up again. The Bengals and 40-year-old Joe Flacco took advantage.

Making his second start just nine days after joining the team, Flacco passed for 342 yards and three TDs and led an eight-play, 52-yard drive to set up Evan McPherson’s 36-yard field goal with seven seconds left to claim a 33-31 victory.

Under little pressure and using a quick release, Flacco got the ball to his stars. Ja’Marr Chase had 16 catches for 161 yards and a touchdown. Tee Higgins had six catches for 96 yards and a TD.

“Obviously, Joe played really well for them,” said Aaron Rodgers who had four touchdown passes but also a pair of interceptions. “(Ja’Marr) Chase and Tee (Higgins) got going for them. This is the NFL. This was a short week. Division opponent. Anything can happen.”

Cincinnati which had the league’s worst rushing offense, ran for a season-high 142 yards led by Chase Brown who had 11 carries for 108 yards. The Bengals averaged 6.2 yards per rush.

It was Brown’s second-career 100-yard rushing game. The other came in Week 9 last season when he ran for 120 yards against the Raiders.

“Just not playing gap-zone football,” TJ Watt said. “Felt like the run scheme we had in this game was going to be effective. It’s going to come down to, when we look at the film, not being in the gaps.”

Cincinnati amassed 470 yards.

Against a suspect Bengals offensive line that had two new starters at guard in Dalton Risner and Jalen Rivers, Steelers managed to sack Flacco only twice.

On Sunday, the Steelers sacked Browns QB Dillon Gabriel six times with 16 quarterback hits. Flacco’s quick release and a resurgent running game made things more difficult for Pittsburgh on Thursday.

“They got rid of the ball quick and they were running the ball effectively so it minimized some of those one-dimensional pass circumstances,” Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said.

On Monday, Tomlin criticized Browns general manager Andrew Berry for trading Flacco to the AFC-North rival Bengals. Flacco confirmed Tomlin’s fears on Thursday.

The road doesn’t get any easier for the Steelers who have home games against the Packers and Colts before heading to LA to play the Rams.

“I’m not going to ride the rollercoaster, and I know Mike (Tomlin)’s not neither,” Rodgers said. “We’re 4-2. Still first in the division. Got a couple home games coming up. Another Sunday night opportunity against my former team.”

