Steelers acquire safety Kyle Dugger from the Patriots with veteran DeShon Elliott out indefinitely

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers have acquired safety Kyle Dugger from New England in hopes of giving the back end of the secondary another experienced option with starter DeShon Elliott out indefinitely with a knee injury.

Pittsburgh sent a sixth-round pick in the 2026 draft to New England in exchange for Dugger and a seventh-round selection.

Dugger, a second-round choice by the Patriots in 2020, had 17 tackles in seven games with New England this season. The six-year veteran has nine career interceptions, including a pair of Pick-6s in 2022.

Elliott injured his right knee in the second half of Pittsburgh’s 35-25 loss to Green Bay on Sunday night. Dugger joins a safety group that includes Chuck Clark and Jabrill Peppers.

Pittsburgh’s secondary is struggling. The Steelers are dead last in the NFL against the pass and have surrendered over 700 yards in their last two games to Cincinnati’s Joe Flacco and Green Bay’s Jordan Love.

Things won’t get any easier for Pittsburgh this weekend when AFC South-leading Indianapolis (7-1) and the NFL’s top offense visit Acrisure Stadium.

