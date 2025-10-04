Sports on TV for Sunday, Oct. 5

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Sunday, Oct. 5 AUTO RACING 7:55 a.m. ESPN — Formula 1:…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Sunday, Oct. 5

AUTO RACING

7:55 a.m.

ESPN — Formula 1: The Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Marina Bay, Singapore

ESPNU — Formula 1: The Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Marina Bay, Singapore (F1 Kids)

1 p.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: Motocross of Nations – Race 1, Crawfordsville, Ind.

2:30 p.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: Motocross of Nations – Race 2, Crawfordsville, Ind.

4 p.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: Motocross of Nations – Race 3, Crawfordsville, Ind.

3 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Cup Series: The Bank of America ROVAL 400, Playoffs – Round of 12, Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course, Concord, N.C.

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

Noon

BTN — Rutgers at Michigan

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)

6 p.m.

ACCN — Virginia at NC State

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

2 p.m.

ACCN — California at SMU

BTN — Ohio St. at Michigan St.

3 p.m.

SECN — Alabama at Missouri

4 p.m.

ACCN — Pittsburgh at North Carolina

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

Noon

ACCN — Georgia Tech at Pittsburgh

1 p.m.

SECN — Georgia at South Carolina

4 p.m.

BTN — Penn St. at Maryland

5 p.m.

ESPN — Louisville at Stanford

GOLF

6:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, Final Round, The Old Course at St. Andrews, Fife, Scotland

Noon

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Constellation FURYK & FRIENDS, Final Round, Timuquana Country Club, Jacksonville, Fla.

3:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sanderson Farms Championship, Final Round, The Country Club of Jackson, Jackson, Miss.

7:30

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Compliance Solutions Championship, Final Round, The Patriot Golf Club, Owasso, Okla. (Taped)

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY’S)

Noon

NBATV — The Border League: Dream City (Ariz.) vs. Sierra Canyon (Calif.), Las Vegas

3 p.m.

ESPN2 — The Border League: OC Knights (Calif.) vs. The St. James Academy (Va.), Las Vegas

5 p.m.

ESPNU — The Border League: New York Crusaders (N.Y.) vs. Explorers (Fla.), Las Vegas

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — The Border League: Prolific Prep (Fla.) vs. The Tribe (Calif.), Las Vegas

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — The Border League: Dynamic Prep (Texas) vs. Blue Knights (Calif.), Las Vegas

HORSE RACING

9:30 a.m.

FS1 — 2025 Qatar Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe: From Longchamp Racecourse, Paris

1 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

3 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

4 p.m.

NBC — Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series: The Falls Star Sunday, Keeneland Racecourse, Lexington, Ky.

MLB BASEBALL

4:05 p.m.

FS1 — A.L. Division Series: N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, Game 2

8 p.m.

FS1 — A.L. Division Series: Detroit at Seattle, Game 2

NBA BASETBALL

8:30 p.m.

ESPN — Preseason: L.A. Lakers at Golden State

NFL FOOTBALL

9:30 a.m.

NFLN — Minnesota vs. Cleveland, London

1 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: N.Y. Giants at New Orleans, Denver at Philadelphia, Houston at Baltimore

FOX — Regional Coverage: Las Vegas at Indianapolis, Dallas at N.Y. Jets, Miami at Carolina

4:05 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Tennessee at Arizona OR Tampa Bay at Seattle

4:25 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: Detroit at Cincinnati OR Washington at L.A. Chargers

8:20 p.m.

NBC — New England at Buffalo

RODEO

12:30 p.m.

CW — PBR: Camping World Team Series – Day 3, Kansas City, Mo.

5 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: PBR: Camping World Team Series, Kansas City, Mo. (Taped)

RUGBY (MEN’S)

4:25 a.m.

FS2 — NRL Postseason: Brisbane at Melbourne, Grand Final

SAILING

9:30 a.m.

CBSSN — Sail GP: Event 11 – Day 2, Andalucia-Cadiz, Spain

SOCCER (MEN’S)

6:55 a.m.

CBSSN — English League Championship: Norwich City at Ipswich Town

9 a.m.

USA — English Premier League: Nottingham Forest at Newcastle United

11:30 a.m.

USA — English Premier League: Manchester City at Brentford

3:45 p.m.

FS2 — 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup Group Stage: South Africa vs. U.S., Group F, Rancagua, Chile

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — USL Championship: Las Vegas at Rhode Island

6:45 p.m.

FS2 — 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup Group Stage: Nigeria vs. Colombia, Group E, Talca, Maule, Chile

9 p.m.

CBSSN — Liga MX: Guadalajara at Pumas UNAM

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

1 p.m.

ESPN — NWSL: San Diego at Washington

TENNIS

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Beijing-WTA Final; Shanghai-ATP 3rd Round

11 p.m.

TENNIS — Shanghai-ATP 3rd Round; Wuhan-WTA 1st Round

6 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — Shanghai-ATP 3rd Round; Wuhan-WTA 1st Round

VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

6:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Hentz vs. Team De la Cruz-Mejia, Ralston, Neb.

9 p.m.

ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Kingdon Rishel vs. Team Abercrombie, Ralston, Neb.

WNBA BASKETBALL

3 p.m.

ABC — WNBA Finals: Phoenix at Las Vegas, Game 2

_____

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive TV listings provided by LiveSportsOnTV.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.