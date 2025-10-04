Sports on TV for Sunday, Oct. 5

(All times Eastern)
Sunday, Oct. 5
AUTO RACING
7:55 a.m.
ESPN — Formula 1: The Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Marina Bay, Singapore
ESPNU — Formula 1: The Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Marina Bay, Singapore (F1 Kids)
1 p.m.
CBSSN — FIM Motocross: Motocross of Nations – Race 1, Crawfordsville, Ind.
2:30 p.m.
CBSSN — FIM Motocross: Motocross of Nations – Race 2, Crawfordsville, Ind.
4 p.m.
CBSSN — FIM Motocross: Motocross of Nations – Race 3, Crawfordsville, Ind.
3 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Cup Series: The Bank of America ROVAL 400, Playoffs – Round of 12, Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course, Concord, N.C.
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
Noon
BTN — Rutgers at Michigan
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)
6 p.m.
ACCN — Virginia at NC State
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
2 p.m.
ACCN — California at SMU
BTN — Ohio St. at Michigan St.
3 p.m.
SECN — Alabama at Missouri
4 p.m.
ACCN — Pittsburgh at North Carolina
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
Noon
ACCN — Georgia Tech at Pittsburgh
1 p.m.
SECN — Georgia at South Carolina
4 p.m.
BTN — Penn St. at Maryland
5 p.m.
ESPN — Louisville at Stanford
GOLF
6:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, Final Round, The Old Course at St. Andrews, Fife, Scotland
Noon
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Constellation FURYK & FRIENDS, Final Round, Timuquana Country Club, Jacksonville, Fla.
3:30 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sanderson Farms Championship, Final Round, The Country Club of Jackson, Jackson, Miss.
7:30
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Compliance Solutions Championship, Final Round, The Patriot Golf Club, Owasso, Okla. (Taped)
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY’S)
Noon
NBATV — The Border League: Dream City (Ariz.) vs. Sierra Canyon (Calif.), Las Vegas
3 p.m.
ESPN2 — The Border League: OC Knights (Calif.) vs. The St. James Academy (Va.), Las Vegas
5 p.m.
ESPNU — The Border League: New York Crusaders (N.Y.) vs. Explorers (Fla.), Las Vegas
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — The Border League: Prolific Prep (Fla.) vs. The Tribe (Calif.), Las Vegas
9 p.m.
ESPN2 — The Border League: Dynamic Prep (Texas) vs. Blue Knights (Calif.), Las Vegas
HORSE RACING
9:30 a.m.
FS1 — 2025 Qatar Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe: From Longchamp Racecourse, Paris
1 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
3 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
4 p.m.
NBC — Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series: The Falls Star Sunday, Keeneland Racecourse, Lexington, Ky.
MLB BASEBALL
4:05 p.m.
FS1 — A.L. Division Series: N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, Game 2
8 p.m.
FS1 — A.L. Division Series: Detroit at Seattle, Game 2
NBA BASETBALL
8:30 p.m.
ESPN — Preseason: L.A. Lakers at Golden State
NFL FOOTBALL
9:30 a.m.
NFLN — Minnesota vs. Cleveland, London
1 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: N.Y. Giants at New Orleans, Denver at Philadelphia, Houston at Baltimore
FOX — Regional Coverage: Las Vegas at Indianapolis, Dallas at N.Y. Jets, Miami at Carolina
4:05 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: Tennessee at Arizona OR Tampa Bay at Seattle
4:25 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: Detroit at Cincinnati OR Washington at L.A. Chargers
8:20 p.m.
NBC — New England at Buffalo
RODEO
12:30 p.m.
CW — PBR: Camping World Team Series – Day 3, Kansas City, Mo.
5 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: PBR: Camping World Team Series, Kansas City, Mo. (Taped)
RUGBY (MEN’S)
4:25 a.m.
FS2 — NRL Postseason: Brisbane at Melbourne, Grand Final
SAILING
9:30 a.m.
CBSSN — Sail GP: Event 11 – Day 2, Andalucia-Cadiz, Spain
SOCCER (MEN’S)
6:55 a.m.
CBSSN — English League Championship: Norwich City at Ipswich Town
9 a.m.
USA — English Premier League: Nottingham Forest at Newcastle United
11:30 a.m.
USA — English Premier League: Manchester City at Brentford
3:45 p.m.
FS2 — 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup Group Stage: South Africa vs. U.S., Group F, Rancagua, Chile
5 p.m.
ESPN2 — USL Championship: Las Vegas at Rhode Island
6:45 p.m.
FS2 — 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup Group Stage: Nigeria vs. Colombia, Group E, Talca, Maule, Chile
9 p.m.
CBSSN — Liga MX: Guadalajara at Pumas UNAM
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
1 p.m.
ESPN — NWSL: San Diego at Washington
TENNIS
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Beijing-WTA Final; Shanghai-ATP 3rd Round
11 p.m.
TENNIS — Shanghai-ATP 3rd Round; Wuhan-WTA 1st Round
6 a.m. (Monday)
TENNIS — Shanghai-ATP 3rd Round; Wuhan-WTA 1st Round
VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
6:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Hentz vs. Team De la Cruz-Mejia, Ralston, Neb.
9 p.m.
ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Kingdon Rishel vs. Team Abercrombie, Ralston, Neb.
WNBA BASKETBALL
3 p.m.
ABC — WNBA Finals: Phoenix at Las Vegas, Game 2
