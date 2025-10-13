Sports betting roundup: More exciting finishes and more upsets underscore another sports weekend

More exciting finishes and more upsets underscored another weekend of NFL action, college football play and the baseball playoffs. Here’s…

Here’s a look at how things played out from a sports betting perspective:

Trends of the Week

At the BetMGM online sportsbook, the Kansas City Chiefs (-2.5 vs. Detroit ) were the most popular bet in terms of money on Sunday. The Chiefs rolled to a 30-17 win over the Lions, covering the spread. The Chiefs took in 65% of the money on 36% of the bets. In terms of the over-under, it closed at 51.5 with 60% of the bets and 40% of the money coming in on the over.

Indianapolis (-9.5 vs. Arizona) was the second-most bet in terms of money, and although the Colts won the game 31-27, they did not cover the spread. Indy took in 76% of the bets and 80% of the money.

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Ladd McConkey (+185) was the most bet player to score a touchdown in Week 6. McConkey scored in the third quarter on the way to Los Angeles beating Miami 29-27 on the road.

On Saturday in the college game, Alabama (-3 at Missouri) was the most bet team in terms of number of bets and money. The Crimson Tide won 27-24, resulting in a push. Alabama took in 68% of the bets and 72% of the money.

Upsets of the Week

After a number of upsets in Week 5 of the NFL, there was only one upset on Sunday in Week 6. The Dallas Cowboyslost to the Carolina Panthers 30-27. The Cowboys were three-point favorites, and took in 75% of the bets and 65% of the money.

The Seattle Mariners (+140) beat the Toronto Blue Jays 3-1 on Sunday night in Game 1 of the ALCS. The Mariners took in just 35% of the bets and 22% of the money.

Coming Up

With the NHL season underway, the Edmonton Oilers have the best odds to win the Stanley Cup at +775, followed by the Carolina Panthers and Vegas Golden Knights at +800.

Next is the Colorado Avalanche at +850, with the Carolina Hurricanes at +875, the Dallas Stars at +900, the Tampa Bay Lightning at +1100, the New Jersey Devils at +1400 and the Toronto Maple Leafs at +1600.

This column was provided to The Associated Press by BetMGM online sportsbook.

