Sports betting roundup: More exciting finishes and more upsets underscore another sports weekend

More exciting finishes and more upsets underscored another weekend of NFL action, college football play and the baseball playoffs.
Here’s a look at how things played out from a sports betting perspective:
Trends of the Week
At the BetMGM online sportsbook, the Kansas City Chiefs (-2.5 vs. Detroit ) were the most popular bet in terms of money on Sunday. The Chiefs rolled to a 30-17 win over the Lions, covering the spread. The Chiefs took in 65% of the money on 36% of the bets. In terms of the over-under, it closed at 51.5 with 60% of the bets and 40% of the money coming in on the over.
Indianapolis (-9.5 vs. Arizona) was the second-most bet in terms of money, and although the Colts won the game 31-27, they did not cover the spread. Indy took in 76% of the bets and 80% of the money.
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Ladd McConkey (+185) was the most bet player to score a touchdown in Week 6. McConkey scored in the third quarter on the way to Los Angeles beating Miami 29-27 on the road.
On Saturday in the college game, Alabama (-3 at Missouri) was the most bet team in terms of number of bets and money. The Crimson Tide won 27-24, resulting in a push. Alabama took in 68% of the bets and 72% of the money.
Upsets of the Week
After a number of upsets in Week 5 of the NFL, there was only one upset on Sunday in Week 6. The Dallas Cowboyslost to the Carolina Panthers 30-27. The Cowboys were three-point favorites, and took in 75% of the bets and 65% of the money.
The Seattle Mariners (+140) beat the Toronto Blue Jays 3-1 on Sunday night in Game 1 of the ALCS. The Mariners took in just 35% of the bets and 22% of the money.
Coming Up
With the NHL season underway, the Edmonton Oilers have the best odds to win the Stanley Cup at +775, followed by the Carolina Panthers and Vegas Golden Knights at +800.
Next is the Colorado Avalanche at +850, with the Carolina Hurricanes at +875, the Dallas Stars at +900, the Tampa Bay Lightning at +1100, the New Jersey Devils at +1400 and the Toronto Maple Leafs at +1600.
