Slipping Chargers see just how high bar is being set in AFC in loss to Colts

INGLEWOOOD, Calif. (AP) — In hindsight, perhaps it was not the best look for a team riddled with key injuries to be dressed like banana peels.

Without key members of the offensive line and backfield, the Chargers slipped again, losing 38-24 to the Indianapolis Colts while wearing bright yellow alternate jerseys from head to toe.

The Chargers had a season-low 54 net rushing yards and has lost three of its past four games after starting the season on a three-game winning streak against AFC West opponents.

After the Chargers gave up three rushing touchdowns to Jonathan Taylor and two TD passes from Daniel Jones, safety Derwin James Jr. had no problem accepting the blame.

“It was all on us,” said James, who had a team-best seven tackles. “We could have prevented a lot of it. It just starts with reading your keys and we’ve got to be better. We didn’t do that today.”

The defense was not completely to blame. Justin Herbert matched a season high with two interceptions, both in the second quarter. He was picked off after the Chargers got to the Colts’ 28-yard line midway through the period and again with just under two minutes to go in the first half after reaching the Indianapolis 8.

The Colts led 23-3 at the half and put away the game with a pair of TD runs by Taylor in the third quarter.

Herbert put up 289 of his career-best 420 passing yards in the second half and the Chargers still never got within 13 points.

“You’re playing that kind of game because they took advantage of things,” Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh said. “They did a good job of staying ahead of the sticks. They’re very good. Outside of that second quarter, I thought we were good, too.”

Herbert also made sure to be accountable.

“Yeah, I think it’s on us,” said Herbert, who had the second game of at least 400 yards passing in his career. “We just can’t do that. We can’t expect win games when I turn the ball over in the red zone like that.”

The Chargers were without offensive linemen Joe Alt (ankle) and Trey Pipkins III (knee), and running backs Najee Harris (Achilles) and Omarion Hampton (ankle) are on injured reserve. Harris is out for the season.

Alt was limited in practice last week and could play Thursday against the Minnesota Vikings, which would be in his first appearance since playing against the New York Giants in Week 4. That was the start of Los Angeles’ current run of three losses in four games.

A short week is a challenge for a team struggling for consistency among its injury issues. But there won’t be any travel as the Chargers wait for the Vikings to come to town.

“I can’t wait to get this taste out of my mouth,” James said.

And the Chargers have now seen just how high the bar is being set in the AFC. The Colts were the only six-win team at the end of play Sunday and lead the NFL with 232 points scored.

“You know, you can’t let a previous performance affect your next one,” Herbert said. “So we’re gonna show up (Monday) and show up the next day, and we’re on to the Vikings.”

