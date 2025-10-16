Shane Steichen’s NFL coaching journey started with Chargers. Now he’ll try to beat them with Colts

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Shane Steichen’s journey to becoming head coach of the Indianapolis Colts began in 2011 as a…

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Shane Steichen’s journey to becoming head coach of the Indianapolis Colts began in 2011 as a defensive assistant with the Los Angeles Chargers, where he spent nine seasons in total.

The 40-year-old Steichen is still well-respected within the Chargers’ organization, and that esteem has been apparent ahead of the Colts’ visit on Sunday.

“Coach Steichen has done a great job, a tremendous job with the team, with the offense. And great guy from everything I heard around here, all my favorite people just speak glowingly about him and his time here,” Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh said.

Before he was directing the best scoring offense in football for the upstart Colts (5-1), Steichen’s first coordinator job came at the culmination of his second stint with the Chargers (4-2). He returned in 2014 and spent two seasons as offensive quality control coach. Steichen coached the quarterbacks from 2016-19, including during the move from San Diego to Los Angeles in 2017, then took over as interim coordinator during the 2019 season. He kept that job in 2020 before leaving for Philadelphia.

Along the way, he built quite a few bonds.

“I spent nine years of my career there and I’ve got a ton of respect from the top down,” Steichen said. “(Chargers owner and chairman) Dean Spanos, (president of football operations) John Spanos, (president of business operations) A.G. Spanos gave me an opportunity in this league. So I really appreciate them.”

The 2020 season was quarterback Justin Herbert’s rookie year after being drafted sixth overall out of Oregon. It was a chaotic introduction, with the pandemic adding new levels of complexity to his adjustment to the professional ranks. Herbert appreciated his time with Steichen and wished it could have continued.

“It was really fun with him,” Herbert said. “He’s such a great coach, leader, friend, and there’s no surprise why they’re doing so well. … I learned a lot from him. Wish I had more time to learn from him, just how smart he was, but I wish him nothing but the best.”

Return of the Mack?

The Chargers defense has dropped off considerably since OLB Khalil Mack injured his elbow in a Week 2 win at Las Vegas, allowing at least 20 points and 118 yards rushing in each of the four games without him. Mack was activated off injured reserve this week, putting him in line to play Sunday.

“It would be big when he’s able to come back,” Harbaugh said. “When I look at Khalil Mack, football player. That’s the highest compliment anyone can give you.”

Taylor made

Colts running back Jonathan Taylor has won a rushing title, been selected to two Pro Bowls and has proven to be a dangerous receiver, too. He is the NFL’s leading rusher this season with 603 yards and seven touchdown runs, but Taylor has also made major strides in pass protection.

“Obviously, individual drills, working on blocking drills,” Steichen said. “All those little things add up. It’s the little details. It’s consistency and doing it over time and making sure you’re on the same page with the offensive line and Daniel (Jones) and the protection calls and knowing exactly who you’re blocking and how you’re blocking them. He’s done a hell of a job with it.”

Familiar feeling

Harbaugh can relate to Colts QB Daniel Jones’ career revival this season in Indianapolis, having done something similar in his playing days. In 1995, Harbaugh finished fourth in the AP NFL Most Valuable Player vote and nearly took the Colts to the Super Bowl, falling short on a missed Hail Mary in the AFC championship game.

“That was like being dipped in magic waters,” Harbaugh said. “That’s what it felt like the entire season. Just everything just falling into place, and you knew it.”

Backup plan

Colts reserve QB Anthony Richardson was placed on injured reserve this week following a pregame stretching accident that left him with a fractured orbital bone. Richardson is expected to miss at least four weeks, an injury that has forced rookie Riley Leonard into the No. 2 role for now.

“I think Riley came in with the right mindset from Day 1, the way he works, the way he prepares,” Steichen said. “So it’s a hell of an opportunity for Riley this week.”

AP Sports Writer Michael Marot in Indianapolis contributed to this report.

