Sean Payton says postgame comments were about Jaxson Dart, not Russell Wilson

DENVER (AP) — Denver Broncos coach Sean Payton insists his recent comments were a shout-out to Jaxson Dart, not a shot at Russell Wilson.

Payton said after Denver’s historic 33-32 comeback win on Sunday that the Giants “found a little spark with” Dart, who became the starter, and hinted that part of a conversation he had with New York owner John Mara included wanting to face Wilson instead.

Wilson fired back Tuesday, calling Payton, for whom he played one ill-fated season in 2023, “classless” and taking a swipe at Payton for the New Orleans Saints’ “Bounty-Gate” scandal in 2009-11.

On Wednesday, Payton said it was all a misunderstanding.

“Look, the euphoria, the way that game unfolded, that was strictly about Dart,” Payton said of his postgame comments. “That was in no way shape or form anything that was directed at Russ. And I might be able to see how he might perceive that” it was. “But, coming off that win and watching how he (Dart) played, yeah, that wasn’t any intention at all.”

Wilson lost his starting job to Dart following an 0-3 start and Payton said after the game, “I was talking to John Mara not too long ago and I said, ‘We were hoping that change would’ve happened long after our game.”

Many, including Wilson, saw that as a shot at the backup QB, who was benched by Payton for the final two games of the 2023 season in Denver.

“Classless… but not surprised….” Wilson said on X, formerly Twitter. “Didn’t realize you’re still bounty hunting 15+ years later through the media.”

Wilson’s own jab at Payton referenced the “Bounty Gate” scandal with the Saints. The NFL in 2012 found the team was rewarding players for hits on opponents with intent to injure, and Payton was suspended for a year.

Wilson joined the Broncos via trade from Seattle in 2022 and signed a five-year, $245 million extension. They went 4-11 in his first season before Denver hired Payton, who was returning to coaching following a stint in broadcasting. Payton benched Wilson for the final two games of the 2023 season.

Wilson was released to put an end to the ugly breakup between a veteran coach and player who had each won the Super Bowl separately. Wilson’s release saddled the Broncos with an NFL-record $85 million dead cap charge which was spread out over last year ($53 million) and this season ($32 million).

Wilson spent last season with Pittsburgh but was injured when the Steelers beat the Broncos 13-6 behind Justin Fields in Week 2.

The Broncos replaced Wilson with Jarrett Stidham, then drafted Bo Nix with the 12th overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft.

On Sunday, Nix became the first quarterback in the league’s 104-year history to run and throw for multiple touchdowns in a fourth quarter.

Payton drew a penalty for running onto the field in the final minute Sunday when a flag came flying in on Riley Moss’ breakup of a pass to Beaux Collins near the goal line.

That moved the ball from the 2 to the 1 and Dart scored on a keeper with 37 seconds left. Kicker Jude McAtamney, however, missed his second extra point of the game, leaving the Giants ahead 32-30 and providing the opening for Nix to move the Broncos into field goal range in just 35 seconds for Wil Lutz’s game-winning 39-yard field goal as time expired.

Greenlaw suspension

After the game, linebacker Dre Greenlaw, who had six tackles in 21 snaps of his Denver debut after missing time with a thigh injury, berated referee Brad Allen, drawing a one-game suspension that was upheld Tuesday.

Asked if he had any thoughts on the one-game ban for Greenlaw, Payton said, “Yeah, and they don’t really matter, right? We take it, you focus on the things you can control and then you’re onto the next game.”

Payton said that sort of thing usually draws a fine but “it was prior precedence, that’s all. So, yeah, we were clearly in his corner with the appeal. What normally has been a fine ended up being different. But again, we can’t control that.”

Payton said he didn’t learn of Greenlaw’s interaction with the official until Tuesday morning.

