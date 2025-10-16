Seahawks look to boost home record on Monday night against the Texans

Now the Seattle Seahawks have to figure out how to win consistently at home. Seattle is 3-0 on the road…

Now the Seattle Seahawks have to figure out how to win consistently at home.

Seattle is 3-0 on the road this season but 1-2 at Lumen Field, a loud stadium that not so long ago was one of the team’s prized advantages.

The Seahawks host the Houston Texans (2-3) on Monday night, hoping to get some of that Lumen Field mojo going.

The home slump became apparent last season, when the Seahawks went 3-6 at Lumen, their worst record in Seattle since 2008.

“We have to win at home, We have to defend our home turf. We know that,” Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald said after the Seahawks fell 38-35 to Tampa Bay in Seattle two weeks ago.

“It’s really important that we play better at home. It’s been an important emphasis since I was hired. Hasn’t come to life yet. We’re determined to make it come to life.”

Fortunately for the Seahawks, they’re winning on the road. Seattle was coming off a 20-12 win at Jacksonville, which extended the team’s franchise record to nine straight road wins.

Quarterback Sam Darnold threw for 295 yards and a pair of touchdowns in the victory. Jaxon Smith-Njigba finished with eight catches for 162 yards and a 61-yard TD reception in the second quarter.

Houston had a bye week following a 44-10 road win over the Baltimore Ravens before the break. C.J. Stroud was the AFC Offensive Player of the Week after throwing for 244 yards and a season-high four touchdowns in the victory.

The Texans lost their first three games of the season, but have rebounded with a pair of wins.

“It’s still early in the season,” Texans coach DeMeco Ryans said. “A lot of teams had a lot of really good starts to the season. But we all know, and it’s our focus, it’s all about how you finish the season. It’s all about how your team grows throughout the season. Just because you have a great start doesn’t mean it’s going to be a great finish. You just continue to work, control what you can control and you truly focus on one game at a time. That’s all that matters.”

Doing it all

Safety Jalen Pitre is off to a great start this season and leads the Texans with three interceptions after he had two in Houston’s game against the Ravens. The fourth-year player does a little bit of everything for the Texans and Ryans said he’s one of the reasons their defense has been successful this season.

“Whether that’s blitzing, whether it’s playing in coverage, whether it’s playing back deep — all three levels of the defense, Jalen provides us that flexibility to be able to move him around wherever we need to put him each week,” Ryans said. “So, to have a player who is as smart as he is and as reliable as he is, it really gives you a comfort as a play-caller.”

Closing it out

Seattle held Jacksonville to 273 yards, including just 59 yards rushing. The defense had seven sacks and forced three straight fourth-quarter punts.

Macdonald said it was important for the D to prove it could close out games.

“It’s been an emphasis for us,” Macdonald said. “We weren’t shying away from it. Our guys were awesome. I think you could sense it on the sideline that they wanted the opportunity to go out there and go play, and that’s all you can ask for as a coach.”

Chubb and Marks

The Texans have used both Nick Chubb and rookie Woody Marks at running back this season with star Joe Mixon out indefinitely with a foot injury. Chubb leads the team with 249 yards rushing and two touchdowns and Marks has 137 yards rushing and a TD run. Marks has also been a playmaker out of the backfield and has 96 yards receiving with another score.

The Texans have also been impressed with the blocking of Marks, a fourth-round pick from USC.

“He’s put it on tape that he’s a violent protector and can get underneath people and knows where to go,” offensive coordinator Nick Caley said. “So, I’ve been very pleased with his development. It’s been steady since he’s been here, and we’ll just continue to keep it on that trajectory.”

___

AP Sports Writer Kristie Rieken in Houston contributed to this report.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.