Saquon Barkley and the Eagles visit the Giants looking to get back on track

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Abdul Carter could not believe Saquon Barkley had only six carries in the Philadelphia Eagles’…

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Abdul Carter could not believe Saquon Barkley had only six carries in the Philadelphia Eagles’ most recent game, which was also the reigning Super Bowl champions’ first defeat this season.

“I was shocked when I heard that stat,” Carter said. “I’m sure they’re going to come out and try to give him the ball.”

No better time than the present, with the Eagles visiting Carter and the New York Giants on Thursday night.

Barkley is off to a slow start, averaging just over 50 yards through five games after approaching the single-season NFL rushing record last year, and he’s back at the Meadowlands to face his old team for just the second time.

Barkley torched the Giants for 176 yards and a touchdown in his anticipated return last October, with the backdrop of leaving in free agency and going to a division rival. Acknowledging he didn’t know what to expect then, the emotions of the moment have dissipated.

“It is what it is,” Barkley said. “I’m just focusing on trying to get back on track and getting a big win in the NFC East.”

Barkley, the AP’s 2024 Offensive Player of the Year by rushing for 2,005 yards on the way to helping the Eagles win it all, popped up on the practice participation report this week with a knee injury. He downplayed it and said it had nothing to do with his performance or the loss to Denver on Sunday, which dropped Philadelphia to 4-1.

“Nothing I’m too worried about,” Barkley said. “Some general soreness, and I’m excited to go play.”

The Giants know all about what Barkley can do from him doing it for them in his first six seasons in the league. Their pass rush has the potential to take over, but their rushing defense is among the worst in the NFL and will be tested in a major way.

“He’s Saquon Barkley, great running back,” nose tackle Dexter Lawrence said. “We’ve got to stop the run. We understand that.”

Giants counting on Dart to bounce back

New York fell to 1-4 after committing five turnovers in a loss at New Orleans. Rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart had three of them: two interceptions and a fumble.

Dart is making his third professional start. He won his first on Sept. 28 against the Los Angeles Chargers, and the Saints game was a jolt back down to earth and a pause in the Giants’ Dart-y party.

“This was my first loss in the NFL and, just being realistic, it’s not going to be my last,” Dart said. “Trying to come back, identify the things I need to work on (while) at the same time being able to say things I did well and then try to carry those over to the next week.”

Barkley, Hurts and Brown huddled after loss

Barkley and QB Jalen Hurts downplayed the significance of a meeting they held with receiver A.J. Brown after a tough offensive performance against Denver and declined to get into the specifics of what was discussed.

Barkley described it more as a meeting among friends, but said: “The focus was all about the team.”

“When you hear ‘players’ meeting,’ that’s like all hell’s breaking loose. It wasn’t that at all,” Barkley said. “But also that we’re teammates. We’re all friends. We’re just having a conversation.”

Hurts also said it wasn’t finger-pointing time inside the locker room. Under first-year coordinator Kevin Patullo, every key Eagles offensive player has seen a significant dip in production from last season.

Brown stirred the pot when he went silent after a win at Tampa Bay and wrote only a cryptic social media post that seemed to indicate he was unhappy with his role. Brown later clarified all was good, though his production wasn’t much better against the Broncos, when he had only five catches.

Even with the star power of Hurts, Barkley, Brown and fellow wideout DeVonta Smith, the Eagles rank 30th out of 32 teams offensively and 31st in passing.

“It’s just us talking about the collective, talking about taking ownership for what we can and talking about how we move forward as a team so we continue to find ways to win games,” Hurts said.

Eagles down a key O-lineman

Left guard Landon Dickerson is out after injuring his left ankle against Denver. The three-time Pro Bowl lineman appeared to get hurt when a teammate rolled over his leg on a block.

Dickerson needed meniscus surgery on his right knee during training camp, but was still in the lineup for the opener 22 days afterward. He later suffered a back injury.

Brett Toth filled in for Dickerson against the Broncos and figures to get the start against the Giants.

“He’s just a reliable guy that can do multiple things and is good at multiple things,” coach Nick Sirianni said.

Toth first signed with the Eagles in 2019 and has been waived by them twice. He signed for a third stint in 2023 and has been a veteran backup presence when needed on the offensive line.

“We trust him. He’s done a good job when he’s gone it at time when we’ve needed him,” Sirianni said. “He’s extremely tough, mentally, physically. There’s a reason he’s been with the Philadelphia Eagles as long as he’s been with the Philadelphia Eagles.”

Tracy back in backfield

Tyrone Tracy, Barkley’s successor in the lead role in New York is expected to return after missing the past two games with a right shoulder injury.

Tracy and rookie Cam Skattebo, who also fumbled at New Orleans, are expected to share the bulk of the rushing load, with Devin Singletary mixed in.

“If y’all see me out there, that means my confidence is through the roof,” Tracy said Tuesday. “I will always go out there and try my best to put my team in a great situation. If I can’t do that, then I don’t want to play.”

___

AP Sports Writer Dan Gelston in Philadelphia contributed.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.