San Francisco’s Brock Purdy out again, Mac Jones questionable but expected to start

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Quarterback Brock Purdy will miss his fourth game this season for San Francisco because of a toe injury, and backup Mac Jones is listed as questionable but expected to start on Sunday against Tampa Bay despite being hampered by injuries to his knee and oblique.

Jones was able to make some throws at practice on Friday after not throwing at all on Thursday. Coach Kyle Shanahan said he’s made his decision about whether Jones will start on Sunday against the Buccaneers but had to list him as questionable because of the injury.

“Pretty much already have, but you’ve got to put it that way if there’s any doubt at all,” Shanahan said about the questionable designation.

The only other quarterback on the active roster or practice squad is Adrian Martinez, another sign that San Francisco is confident in Jones’ ability to start. Martinez has never taken a snap in the NFL.

The 49ers also will be without receiver Ricky Pearsall, who will miss his second straight game with a knee injury. Receiver Jauan Jennings is listed as questionable with injuries to his ankle and ribs that kept him out of last week’s game.

Purdy initially hurt his toe in the season opener against Seattle. He sat out the next two games before playing against Jacksonville in Week 4. Purdy struggled in that game with three turnovers and aggravated the injury, forcing him to sit out last week’s game against the Rams and again this week.

Purdy, who signed a five-year, $265 million extension in the offseason, will miss his sixth game for injury in San Francisco’s last 13 contests dating to last season.

Jones hurt his oblique on his final play of last week’s overtime win over the Los Angeles Rams and was limited all week in practice but should be ready to play.

Jones has revived his career in his first season in San Francisco after going from a promising first-round starter as a rookie in New England in 2021 to a backup last season in Jacksonville.

Jones is 3-0 as a starter this season and is one of only two quarterbacks — along with Matthew Stafford in 2021 with the Rams — ever to win his first three starts with a franchise while throwing for at least 900 yards and six touchdowns.

The Niners also ruled out defensive lineman Yetur Gross-Matos (hamstring, knee) and receiver Jordan Watkins (calf). Defensive tackle Kevin Givens, who had his practice window opened this week, will remain on IR and not play Sunday because of a pectoral injury.

Safety Malik Mustapha is listed as questionable and could his make season debut after starting the season on the physically unable to perform list while recovering from offseason knee surgery.

The other 49ers who are questionable for the game are defensive tackles Alfred Collins (knee) and Kalia Davis (hand), and cornerback Upton Stout (ankle).

